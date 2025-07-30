Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

The Drebin family continues to uphold the law with an unconventional approach to investigative work. Police Squad’s lead detective, Lieutenant Frank Drebin Jr, is proud to follow in the footsteps of his father and protect the good people of the world from the many faces of crime. Leveraging his unique set of skills, Frank meets bullets with buffoonery and completes his missions with a panache that catches the eye of the beautiful Beth.

Horror Of The Week

Seventeen-year-old Andy and his visually impaired younger step-sister Piper discover their father dead in the shower and are placed with foster mother Laura until the traumatised boy comes of age and can apply for legal guardianship as a responsible adult. Laura’s late daughter Cathy was blind so her home is already set up for Piper and there is clear favouritism from the moment the orphaned step-siblings arrive.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Floria begins a night shift in the surgical ward of a fully occupied hospital and is dismayed to learn that one of her colleagues is absent. Forced to spread her attention more thinly than she would like, Floria focuses on a seriously ill young mother and an elderly man, who is waiting nervously for his diagnosis. The hustle and bustle of the hospital ward demands Floria’s precious, limited resources and she quickly finds herself in an urgent race against time to lavish compassion on those in need.

Also Released This Week...

Animated adventure about a spirited eight-year-old girl called Heidi, who rescues an injured lynx cub from a trap and nurses the animal back to health. The youngster christens her feline pal Pepper but joy is short-lived because the animal's playful antics draw unwanted attention in her Alpine community.

Maxim lives in a secluded village on the island of Carpathia with his painfully shy daughter, Yuri, who he largely ignores to concentrate on training boy soldiers to hunt down and kill the reclusive Ochi. During a walk in the forest, Yuri discovers a baby Ochi caught in a trap.

A 40th anniversary 2K restoration of Stephen Frears' seminal examination of class, race and sexuality in 1980s Britain glimpsed through the eyes of Omar Ali, who takes over the management of an ailing South London laundrette. He meets and falls in love with right-wing extremist Johnny.

Keria lives with her father in Borneo, where he works on a palm oil plantation. The young girl rescues a stricken baby orangutan, which she christens Oshi, and the two become inseparable. Deforestation displaces wildlife and communities including Keria's cousin Selai.