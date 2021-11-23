Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

A mountain town in Colombia is home to successive generations of the Madrigal family. Every member of the clan is blessed with special powers like Bruno, who can glimpse the future, and Luisa, who has superhuman strength. Every Madrigal is outwardly gifted except for Mirabel, whose compassion for others is boundless. When the family’s magical home comes under threat from a dark force, Mirabel holds the key to protecting her loved ones and their dreamy existence.

Drama of the Week

Patrizia Reggiani is working at her father’s haulage firm when she meets Maurizio Gucci, grandson of Guccio Gucci, at a party. Infatuation piqued by the famous surname, Patrizia stalks Maurizio and worms her way into his affections to secure a seat at the dynastic table headed by Maurizio’s disapproving father Rodolfo and uncle Aldo. To wield greater influence, Patrizia marries Maurizio and encourages him to “take out the trash” at boardroom level so they can acquire a majority stake.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Secondary school teacher Emi Cilibiu makes a sex tape with her husband in the privacy of their home. The footage subsequently appears on the internet without her consent and Emi’s reputation as a hard-working pillar of the community is called into question. She is summoned to a meeting to decide whether she is fit to mould impressionable young minds. As the hearing draws near, Emi grows increasingly paranoid about the reactions of strangers in the street.

Also Released This Week...

Kathleen Marshall directs Sutton Foster and Olivier Award winner Robert Lindsay in a seaworthy romantic musical with a book by Guy Bolton and PG Wodehouse and music and lyrics by Cole Porter, filmed live on the stage of the Barbican Theatre in London. Felicity Kendal and Gary Wilmot co-star.

Woodcutter Joel abandons his son Nikolas to join an expedition led by Anders the huntsman to the fabled land of elves. A chance discovery of a map to Elfhelm sewn into the lining of a red hat propels Nikolas and his pet mouse Miika on an epic odyssey in search of hope and wonder.

Shot over the course of five years, this documentary shines a light on domestic violence in Turkey where more than one in three women are victims of abuse and rates of femicide are rising. Courageous lawyer Ipek Bozkurt represents two survivors.

In summer 2020, the Royal Academy Of Arts in London staged a major exhibition of impressionist paintings collected by Wilhelm Hansen. This documentary goes behind the scenes of the show and shares the history of businessman Wilhelm and his collection housed on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

Eighteen-year-old Cappo has been studying in Hull while his London-based best mates Two Tonne and Kidda excitedly promote their group The Ice Cold Crew (The ICC) on pirate radio. Cappo returns home and joins his pals on a hunt for tickets to an epic New Year's Eve party.

Grieving widower Eric Black responds to a job advertisement for a shepherd on a remote west coast island tending to more than 600 sheep. Bed and board in a ramshackle cottage are included. When Eric's dog Baxter goes missing, his sanity slowly unravels.

Convict Ruth Slater is released back into society after serving a long sentence for a violent crime. She reluctantly returns home to track down her younger sister Katie, who she was forced to leave behind. Back in the place where her life whirled out of control, Ruth encounters anger.