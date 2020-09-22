Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Mental health nurse Dave is enjoying a walk with his five-year-old German Shepherd rescue dog Tilly when he encounters health centre receptionist Fern and her spirited Yorkshire Terrier in a leafy lane. Dave and Fern are creatures of habit and repeatedly cross paths. He introduces her to the splendour of King George’s Field in north London and suggests they walk together. Dave slowly dismantles Fern’s emotional defences and sows the seeds of friendship.

Drama Of The Week

Turquoise Jones was crowned Miss Juneteenth in 2004 under the watchful eye of pageant coordinator Mrs Washington. The annual beauty competition was supposed to be Turquoise’s ticket to a brighter future. Instead, she remained in her hometown of Fort Worth, Texas, and now works long hours at a BBQ pit and lounge owned by Wayman. Turquoise is determined to enter her 15-year-old daughter Kai into the pageant to secure a scholarship to a historically black institute.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A documentary about seven-year-old Sasha, who was assigned male at birth but told her parents at the age of three that she would grow up to be a girl. At first, her mother and father struggled to comprehend Sasha’s gender dysphoria or the pain their child would feel being told that she couldn’t grow up a girl. Today, her parents support Sasha without hesitation in her daily life, battling on their daughter’s behalf as she attempts to be understood.

Also Released This Week...

A documentary adapted from French economist Thomas Piketty;s 2013 bestseller, which proposed solutions to wealth and income inequality in some of the richest nations in the world as a means to improve economic and social stability.

Natural historian Sir David Attenborough presents a sobering documentary, which he describes as his witness statement and a vision for the future. Over the course of 83 minutes, he ruminates on the relentless destruction of wild habitats in the name of mankind's progress.

In 2019, award-winning YouTube star, social media influencer JoJo Siwa embarked on D.R.E.A.M. The Tour building to an emotional homecoming show in Omaha. This hour-long documentary goes behind the scenes of the tour with exclusive footage of rehearsals and life on the tour bus.

One girl's dream to be the greatest dancer in the world ignites a fierce battle between two rival suitors in director and choreographer Matthew Bourne's reworking of the 1948 film by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, which was recorded live on the stage of Sadler's Wells in London.

Dutiful son Kit returns to Ho Chi Minh City more than 30 years after he fled during the Vietnam War. He has few memories of his formative years and intends to scout potential locations to scatter the ashes of his late mother. During the deeply personal odyssey, Kit meets Lewis.

A documentary about the Californian town of Paradise, which bore witness to the most destructive wildfire in the state's history. Eighty-five residents lost their lives in November 2018 when fierce diablo winds fanned a brush fire in the foothills, transforming the community into an inferno.

Undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Apollo Creed is poised to defend his title against Mac Lee Green. When the challenger injures his hand, Creed choose small-time local boxer Rocky Balboa, nicknamed "The Italian Stallion", as a replacement.

Davie harbours fanciful dreams of playing for Dundee United Football Club but his flirtation with the beautiful game is cut short. He spots an opportunity to make money by organising a university disco and joins forces with drug dealer Scot and DJ John to stage the event.

In the late 1950s, Alan Lomax embarked on an expedition through the rural south of America to gather recordings of traditional roots music. This documentary retraces the route of the so-called Southern Journey against the turbulent backdrop of the 2018 mid-term elections.