Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

On New Year’s Eve, Trailblazer Air pilot Captain Brodie Torrance prepares for a routine flight that will allow him to usher in the new year in Hawaii with his daughter Daniela. Those plans are derailed when FBI agent Knight escorts handcuffed prisoner Louis Gaspare on to the flight to face murder charges. A severe weather front including a direct lightning strike forces Torrance and co-pilot Dele to take evasive action. They emergency land on a remote island under the control of militia leader Junmar.

Drama of the Week

In 1952, six-year-old Sammy Fabelman watches his first film, Cecil B DeMille’s The Greatest Show On Earth, and experiences the first flushes of a love affair with cinema. As a teenage Sammy, answers his creative calling with a film camera gifted by his parents and words of wisdom from his granduncle Boris. A home movie of a family vacation exposes deep fissures in grown-up relationships and the fallout serves as a painful first lesson about the profound impact of moving images.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Journalist Arezoo Rahimi arrives in Mashhad to investigate the spate of murders of local sex workers. A police detective called Sharifi has received communication from the perpetrator, Saeed Hanaei. The so-called “Spider Killer” believes he is an instrument of a greater power, on a divine mission to cleanse the holy city of sinners. While Sharifi is helpful in sharing his observations, other men in Mashhad are less forthcoming or blatantly misogynistic.

Also Released This Week...

A previously unseen extended cut of director Sam Wrench's concert film, which was captured live using 20 full-sensor cameras during the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour at The O2 in London. The set list crams 27 songs into less than 100 minutes.

In October 2022, South Korean band Bangtan Boys performed a sold out concert at Asiad Main Stadium in Busan. This film, directed by Oh Yoon-dong, celebrates the musicianship and slick choreography of group members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V.

Expectant mother Maya and partner Jamie inherit a tumbledown house in Ireland from his late aunt Maeve. Local publican educates the couple about deep-rooted traditions such as leaving a blood sacrifice on a stone altar every evening before sunset for murderous goblins known as redcaps.

Nations unite to spearhead an ambitious plan to install powerful engines on the surface of the Earth and propel the third rock from the sun away from its principal heat source before the only star in the solar system swallows our tiny planet. Protesters plan to sabotage the Wandering Earth Project.