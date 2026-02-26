Top 3 Films of the Week

Terror comes full circle for Sidney Prescott-Evans, one of the survivors of the original Ghostface(s). She has built a new life in the quiet town of Pine Grove, far from Woodsboro, with her 17-year-old daughter Tatum. A new Ghostface killer emerges with a diabolical plan that involves targeting Tatum and everyone that Sidney loves. To protect her family and old acquaintances including Gale Weathers, Sidney must confront her past and unmask the source of years of bad blood.

During the making of his 2022 biographical drama Elvis, director Baz Luhrmann went in search of missing footage from the concert films Elvis: That’s The Way It Is and Elvis On Tour. Researchers descended into the Warner Bros film vaults, in underground salt mines in Kansas, and stumbled upon a treasure trove comprising 59 hours of previously unseen film negative. Over the next two years, this material and newly discovered Super8 footage were lovingly restored.

Luis and son Esteban arrive at a rave in the mountains of southern Morocco. The pair are searching for Luis’ daughter Mar, who vanished months ago at one of these sleepless parties under the stars. Brandishing a photograph of Mar, father and son search for anyone who might have seen the missing girl or knows her whereabouts. Luis and Esteban refuse to extinguish hope and they follow the ravers deeper into the burning wilderness where their resolve is tested to breaking point.

A fresh staging of Puccini's passionate opera reset to modern-day London. On Christmas Eve, poet Rodolfo meets beautiful neighbour Mimi, who has misplaced her key. There is an immediate attraction, and in the moonlight, the young couple declare their love.

Tom Morris OBE directs an acclaimed staging of Shakespeare's tragedy set to music by PJ Harvey, recorded live on the stage of the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London. General Othello has valiantly defended Venice from its enemies.

Dermot and Elvis are good friends with a mutual passion for music, who are facing tough financial decisions about their record shop in Omagh. Uncaring landlord Sadie is looking forward to evicting the pair from the premises since they are behind with the rent.

Ann Lee and brother William are raised in 1730s Manchester and work in the local cotton factory. The girl becomes increasingly pious and she seeks spiritual succour at a meeting of Quakers led by James Wardley and his wife Jane.