Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Mario and Luigi make a new friend, adorable green dinosaur Yoshi, as they continue their misadventures through various kingdoms. Princess Peach, ruler of Mushroom Kingdom, and her loyal subject Toad join the Brooklyn-based plumbers on a journey into outer space and across the galaxy. En route, they meet Princess Rosalina and clash once again with fire-breathing turtle Bowser and his son Bowser Jr.

Romance Of The Week

Partially deaf literary editor Emma Harwood meets her socially awkward husband-to-be, British museum curator Charlie Thompson, in a coffee shop. An awkward first exchange leads to romance and eventually a marriage proposal. In the week before the nuptials, Charlie and Emma drunkenly agree to tell each other the worst thing they have ever done as a demonstration of their unwavering trust in each other. Big mistake.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Matias is an actor with a thirst for fame and recognition, on and off the stage. Shortly after securing his big break, he meets handsome politician Rafael, who conducts himself with quiet precision in front of cameras to further his ambitions. The spark of attraction between the two men is undeniable and they discover a shared fantasy: having sex in public places where they might be caught. Matias and Rafael indulge this kink and as their relationship deepens.

Also Released This Week...

A 25th anniversary rerelease of Jean-Pierre Jeunet's dreamy romantic fable. Traumatised by a most unorthodox childhood, Amelie retreats into her own private dreamworld in which the sun always shines on Paris, and clouds resemble cute and cuddly animals.

A construction crew on a London building site unearths an unexploded Second World War bomb and alerts the authorities. As police focus on maintaining calm, thief Karalis and his crew including right-hand man X target the safety deposit vault of a bank close to the building site.

Recording of a live musical comedy monologue starring Frances Barber as a pop diva, who is poised to perform a one-woman show for her adoring fans.

A 25th anniversary rerelease of Jean-Pierre Jeunet's dreamy romantic fable. Traumatised by a most unorthodox childhood, Amelie retreats into her own private dreamworld in which the sun always shines on Paris, and clouds resemble cute and cuddly animals.