Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Bob is head over heels in love with revolutionary Perfidia and they carry out a series of daring crimes, pursued by Colonel Steven J Lockjaw. Perfidia falls pregnant and gives birth to a spirited and self-reliant daughter. Sixteen years later, Willa and her stoned and paranoid father are estranged from Perfidia and living off the grid. Lockjaw and his men track down the pair and Bob is forced to rediscover his revolutionary past to protect Willa, aided by the girl’s martial arts sensei Sergio St Carlos.

Horror Of The Week

Maya recuperates from her hellish ordeal in Venus County Hospital, where she learns Ryan’s tragic fate and wrestles with survivor’s guilt during a bedside interrogation by Sheriff Rotter and Deputy Walters. Screams echo around the hospital and Maya discovers she is trapped on her ward with her tormentors, Dollface, Man In The Mask and Pin-Up Girl, who intend to finish the torture and slaughter they started back at the cabin.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Best friends Doe and Muna are relentlessly targeted by bullying classmates as Islamophobia tightens its grip in some communities. Doe is a shy, unassuming Somali refugee, who travelled to the UK with her mother Khadija when she was three, while Muna is unapologetic and outspoken about her Pakistani roots. The pair secretly head to the airport bound for Istanbul on the adventure of a lifetime that will culminate in them becoming Isis brides in Syria.

Also Released This Week...

In the near future, singletons can undergo a simple Soul Connex test to identify their one true love. Journalist Simon is in love with his best friend since college, Laura, but cannot muster the words to declare how he feels. Instead, he generously pays for Laura to take the test.

Suzanne loses custody of her children after she causes a car accident while driving under the influence. She enters rehab to get her life back in order and provide a stable environment for her brood. During treatment, Suzanne befriends Alice and Diane.

Teenager Billy comes into conflict with his miner father Jacky and big brother Tony during the 1984 Miner's Strike when he skips boxing lessons in favour of ballet classes with local teacher Miss Wilkinson. The boy is a natural talent just waiting to be nurtured,

Widowed fishing tackle shop owner Barb Sorenson embarks on a poignant pilgrimage to Lake Hilda in northern Minnesota to scatter the ashes of her recently deceased husband. She stumbles into a hostage situation. A young woman named Leah is being held captive.

Private detective Kogoro Mouri receives a telephone call from former colleague Koji Sametani, who mentions that he is looking into the avalanche that almost claimed the life of Nagano Police Inspector Yamato Kansuke. Kogoro agrees to meet with Sametani to learn more.

A live recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, filmed on the stage of the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York where director Thomas Kail captured the original Broadway cast before their final bows in 2016.

A feature-length documentary is granted unrestricted access to the Scottish writer as he reflects on his journey from Scotland to London and back home again, creating uncompromising work for stage and screen to complement a steady literary output.

Struggling actor Lukas contemplates taking his own life by leaping off Waterloo Bridge but thankfully, he pulls himself back from the edge. He seeks refuge in a pub and meets Oliver, who has recently lost his father and is numbing the pain with booze and drugs.

Running eight minutes longer than the 2002 theatrical cut, this extended version of Sam Raimi's adrenaline-pumping sequel includes additional scenes including the amusing moment J Jonah Jameson dresses up as Spider-Man.