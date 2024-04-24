Top 3 Films of the Week

American tennis champion Art Donaldson suffers a dip in form ahead of the 2021 US Open, the only title that has eluded him. His wife and coach, Tashi, enters him in the Phil’s Tire Town Challenger in New Rochelle. It is one of the lowest ranking events on the men’s tour ahead of Flushing Meadows and Art should breeze through the competition, except former doubles partner Patrick Zweig, ranked 201st in the world, is also in the draw.

Nameless and homeless in a post-apocalyptic dictatorship run by the Van Der Koy clan, deaf-mute orphan Boyi s raised in the jungle by a shaman protector. The object of Boy’s obsession is despot Hilda Van Der Koy, who murdered his loved ones in cold blood. The ghost of baby sister Mina haunts Boy, compelling him to seek revenge. Boy prepares to storm Hilda’s stronghold and dole out overdue justice aided by renegades Basho and Benny.

In 1858, Pope Pius IX learns that a Jewish maid in Bologna secretly baptised a sickly child so the youngster’s soul would not remain in limbo should he die. The pontiff commands soldiers to forcibly remove six-year-old boy Edgardo Mortara from his home since he cannot be raised by a non-Catholic family. Edgardo must be a ward of the Catholic Church instead. Distraught parents Salomone and Marianna attempt to have their boy returned to them.

Struggling Los Angeles artist Aren is recruited to join a secret society, which has worked tirelessly behind the scenes throughout history to protect African Americans by shaping white lives. A first official posting to lift the gloom of social media high-flyer Jason is compromised.

Teams from around the world descend on the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham to compete against each other for the $1,000,000 first prize and valuable EPT Points. Europe's biggest celebration of DOTA 2 is streamed live to cinemas around the UK and Ireland.

Washed-up action co-ordinator Colt Seavers is hired to double for film star Tom Ryder on his latest picture. The director turns out to be Colt's ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno, who is making her debut behind the camera.

Staring up at Earth from the ISS's cupola, American astronaut Kira Foster observes a series of explosions across America and her compatriot receives orders from mission control to seize the facility "by any means necessary".

Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma star in Simon Godwin's staging of Shakespeare's bloodthirsty tragedy of murder and deception, filmed live on the stage of the custom-built Dock X theatre space in London.

In January 1994, Kentucky hairdresser Sharon learns about a critically ill five-year-old girl named Michelle, who has recently lost her mother. Sharon fundraises for Michelle and turns up at the door of the grief-stricken family with an envelope of cash.

Damiano Michieletto directs Bizet's romance in three acts, broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Antonello Manacorda. Soldier Don Jose is supposed to marry orphan Micaela but he falls under the spell of cigarette factory girl Carmen.

Teenage octopus Arkie lives in seclusion on a peninsula with her father Blister, who channels magical powers of healing through his tentacles. One of Arkie's mechanised experiments malfunctions, attracting the attention of bounty hunter Chihoohoo.