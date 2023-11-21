Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Quick-witted idealistic Asha lives in the magical kingdom of Rosas ruled by formidable King Magnifico. One night, the spirited teenager dares to make a wish and a ball of boundless energy called Star responds to her plea. When the future of the realm is threatened, Asha joins forces with her friends and pet goat Valentino to protect the celestial magic and rescue her stricken community from destruction.

Action Of The Week

Sweeping historical biopic charting the rise of well respected military leader Napoleon Bonaparte following rebellion in the French capital. Napoleon operates initially as the blunt-force instrument of ambitious politician Paul Barras. He wins the respect of his men by charging into battle against France’s sworn enemies including the Siege of Toulon. Despite his tactical nous, Napoleon is unprepared for the greatest battle of all: to win the heart of fair Josephine.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Filmmaker Julie Hart hopes to complete her latest screenplay during a retreat at a country house in the company of domineering matriarch Rosalind and family dog Louis. Two attentive staff, a receptionist and a concierge, cater to their whims. The hotel was once a family home where Rosalind enjoyed her childhood and the past returns to haunt the older woman, forcing two generations to confront long-buried secrets.

Also Released This Week...

A timely feature-length documentary about a college student, who discovers deepfake pornography of herself circulating online. The young woman embarks on a crusade for justice in an arena where appearances are frequently deceptive and potentially career-ending.

Sir Cliff Richard celebrates his 65th anniversary in music with a concert film captured live at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London as part of the Blue Sapphire Tour. The so-called "Peter Pan of pop" performs a selection of hits from his vast back catalogue.

Grace and her 11-year-old daughter Ama are immigrants from West Africa, who resettle in Glasgow, hoping that a change of location will salve their wounds. Unfortunately, Ama's impending adolescence sparks curiosity and Grace fears the protective walls she has built will eventually fall.

Hindi-language comedy continuing the madcap misadventures of an eccentric Gujarati family from Mumbai led by Tulsidas Parekh. Intelligence services thrown caution to the wind to recruit the clan to assist in the daredevil rescue of a scientist held captive in a foreign country.

Emiliano is haunted by the disappearance of his activist mother, who dared to stand up to a powerful international mining company and demanded protection for local jobs. Police and the courts are no help to Emiliano so he pursues answers on his own.

A 20th anniversary rerelease of 10 intertwined stories of love, longing and failed relationships in modern day London. One of the plots revolves around the newly elected British Prime Minister who falls in love with his foul-mouthed tea girl during his first day in office.

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in a biographical drama, which charts the relationship between celebrated conductor Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre and a close friendship with clarinettist David Oppenheim.

A 4K restoration of director Jeannot Szwarc's festive fantasy for the whole family. Rebellious and foolhardy elf Patch abandons his snow-laden home at the North Pole for the bright lights of New York and is mercilessly exploited by villainous toy manufacturer BZ.

Former dressmaker Liebe supports her partner Duncan, who hopes to realise his dream of recording an album. She draws inspiration from young Chinese fashion designer Hamish to reignite her passion for making clothes so she can raise money to financially support Duncan.

High school teacher Mr Cheng is shaken out of his emotional rut by the discovery of an anonymous suicide note penned by one of his students. Mr Cheng becomes fixated on saving the at-risk student. His crusade stirs up anguished reminiscences of his own childhood.