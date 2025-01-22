Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

US Marshal Madolyn Harris tracks down mob boss Moretti’s fugitive accountant Winston to the Igloo Motel in Alaska and places him in protective custody in exchange for explosive testimony against his former employer. She charters a plane to Anchorage to personally escort Winston to an impending trial in New York. Once the pair are airborne, Winston notices the photograph on Daryl Booth’s pilot’s licence doesn’t match the man sitting behind the controls.

Thriller Of The Week

A ghost is silently in situ when real estate agent Cece shows Rebekah Payne, husband Chris and their children Tyler and Chloe around the property, which has just come on the market. Rebekah is viewing the vacant home because it’s in the correct district for her golden boy to attend the best school in the area, and she casually ignores the rest of the family to prioritise her son and potentially self-destruct her strained marriage. Chris bites his tongue until he can bear it no longer.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Hungarian-Jewish architect Laszlo Toth is separated from his wife Erzsebet and orphaned niece Zsofia as he flees the Nazi extermination. He arrives in 1947 Manhattan then travels south-west to stay with his cousin Attila, who owns a furniture store in Philadelphia with wife Audrey that would benefit from Laszlo’s design aesthetic. Privileged scion Harry Lee Van Buren hires Attila and Laszlo to renovate the library of his family estate as a surprise birthday present for his industrialist father.

Also Released This Week...

For one night only, Grammy Award-winning singer Luther Vandross reflects on life in his own words in a feature-length documentary. Luther: Never Too Much delves into rarely seen archives to explore Vandross' health struggles and a protracted battle to earn the respect of the music industry.

Michael Mayer directs a visually arresting new production of Verdi's tragedy, which is broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

During the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war, tensions are high. The Pakistani Air Force has the upper hand in the sky and inflicts devastating damage during one offensive. India plans a retaliatory assault on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan, which would be the country's first airstrike.