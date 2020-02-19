Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Buck is the house pet of Californian judge Miller and his family, who have grown wearily accustomed to the dog’s insatiable appetite and playful manner. Late one night, a local man dognaps the pampered pooch and sells the creature into service in the vast frozen wilderness of Alaska, pulling a mail delivery sled driven by Perrault and Francoise. The couple patiently train Buck to follow in the paw prints of aggressive husky Spitz, who leads the sled.

Comedy Choice Of The Week

Sir Richard McCreadie is variously described as “the king of the high street” and “the unacceptable face of capitalism” – a sharp-suited wheeler dealer who exploited cheap labour to lay the foundations of a sprawling fashion empire. As figurehead of the Monda retail chain, he faces prickly questions at a parliamentary select committee hearing. To repair his tattered reputation, Sir Richard throws a lavish 60th birthday bash on the island of Mykonos themed around Oscar-winning film Gladiator.

Critic’s Choice Of The Week

Alice Woodard is a dedicated plant breeder who works alongside colleagues Chris, Bella, Ric and Karl. They engineer a precious red bloom, which requires constant human interaction and rewards the owner with intense feelings of joy. Alice christens her creation Little Joe in honour of her young son and smuggles one specimen home as a gift for her boy. Production of Little Joe accelerates and Alice becomes concerned by subtle changes in behaviour of her work colleagues.

Also Released This Week...

Grief-stricken ship surveying officer Sumit Desai investigates a vessel, the Sea Bird, which has become stranded in shallow waters. Curiously, the ship appears to be deserted but as Sumit descends into the bowels of the gargantuan craft, he glimpses a young girl in the corridors.

A revival of Vincent Bataillon's staging of the haunting ballet choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich is broadcast live from the stage of the historic Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow. The story centres on Prince Siegfried's quest to break the curse that hangs over Princess Odette.

Liza and her partner Sean move into a guest house on the Heelshire Mansion estate with their son Jude. The family is oblivious to the property's dark history. During a walk in the grounds, Jude unearths demented doll Brahms and swiftly adopts the malevolent mannequin as his best friend.

In this self-directed comedy special, filmed live on the stage of the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, acclaimed Scottish stand-up Daniel Sloss delves into darker and more complex parts of life including toxic masculinity as he shares his observations and thoughts on the #MeToo movement.

New York-based poet Ocho travels to Barcelona on holiday and enjoys cruising men from the balcony of his apartment. He is particularly taken by handsome Javi, dressed in a T-shirt emblazoned with the logo of rock band KISS. Sexual tension detonates and the men end up in bed.

Nerwowy is the head of the mafia in the Podhale region. He is angry when his men foolishly target a police station in Tczew to 'liberate' 120kg of marijuana from the holding room. Instead, the goons leave with 120kg of herbal tea because someone else has already pilfered the narcotics.

Mia Carter and Mel Paige run their own cosmetics company, which is around half a million dollars in debt. The best friends entertain an investment proposal from cosmetics mogul Claire Luna. She offers a timely cash injection in return for a 49 per cent share.

Documentary filmmaker Luke Lorentzen travels to Mexico City to meet the Ochoa family, who run their own for-profit ambulance service for patients in need of urgent help. They operate in direct competition with other emergency medical technicians (EMTs).

Deku visits Nabu Island with the rest of Class 1-A and comes face-to-face with a villain, whose power is eerily familiar. Deku suspects Tomura Shigaraki's evil influence and he inspires the next generation of heroes to rise up against the malevolent threat.

Bitterly cold weather sweeps into Cincinnati and the city's homeless shelters struggle to cope. A group of homeless including Jackson and good friend Cactus Ray huddle inside Cincinnati Public Library. When closing time approaches, the homeless refuse to leave.

Andrea Molino conducts a live broadcast from the Royal Opera House in London of a moving double-bill comprising Jerome Robbins's elegant and elegiac Dances At A Gathering and the world premiere of Cathy Marston's first work for the company on the Main Stage.

Born in 1518 in Venice, painter Jacopo Robusti earned the name Tintoretto, which means little dyer, on account of his father Giovanni's profession. This documentary pays tribute to Tinteretto's indelible impact on the art world and charts his rivalry with Titian and Veronese.

Director Terry Stone charts the evolution of the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene, interviewing producers, DJs and MCs about the inexorable rise of drum & bass from illegal raves in sweaty, cramped warehouses to the dizzying heights of global music charts.

Young shepherd Jo Lalande lives in the village of Lescun as the spectre of German occupation looms large over France. The boy discovers that local man Benjamin and his widowed mother-in-law Horcada are smuggling Jewish children over the Spanish border.