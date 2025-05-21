Top 3 Films of the Week


Blockbuster Of The Week

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (12A)


Pom Klementieff as Paris, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn and Hayley Atwell as Grace in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Copyright: Paramount Pictures/Skydance. All Rights Reserved.
IMF agent Ethan Hunt is in exile with both halves of the 3D cruciform key that can unlock the source code of the rogue artificial intelligence known as the Entity. He returns to London to reunite with Luther Stickell, Benji Dunn and former thief Grace. The Entity’s human henchman, Gabriel, is still on the loose so Hunt bolsters his ranks with vengeful French assassin Paris and US intelligence agent Theo Degas.



Comedy Of The Week

Lilo & Stitch (U)


Maia Kealoha as Lilo, Stitch and Sydney Agudong as Nani in Lilo & Stitch, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. Copyright: 2025 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Illegal genetic experiment 626 escapes United Galactic Federation confinement, steals a red spaceship and crash-lands on a wildlife reserve for endangered mosquitoes known as Earth. The furry critter ends up in an animal rescue centre in Hawaii and escapes recapture by pretending to be a dog so it can be adopted by six-year-old orphan Lilo. The girl christens her mischievous companion Stitch and the pair wreak havoc on Lilo’s legal guardian, older sister Nani.



Critic's Choice Of The Week

When The Light Breaks (15)


Katla Njalsdottir as Klara and Elin Hall as Una in When The Light Breaks, directed by Runar Runarsson. Copyright: Modern Films. All Rights Reserved.
Performance art student Una is in a secret relationship with drama school student Diddi, who already has a long-term girlfriend, Klara. Diddi decides to break up with Klara and is poised to break the news in person. Tragically, he is one of many drivers killed in a tunnel fire and Una mourns his death without being able to publicly confirm their partnership. Klara arrives to mourn Diddi and Una is strangely drawn to the other woman in her hidden romance.



Also Released This Week...

Mongrel (15)

Undocumented Thai migrant Oom works as a carer in rural Taiwan under the control of gangster Hsing. A carer falls sick and Oom steps in as cover. He inherits a new patient, Hui, who has cerebral palsy, and his elderly mother Mei. Oom is deeply moved by Hui's plight.

The Phoenician Scheme (15)

Zsa-zsa Korda is a titan of commerce who oversees the "mediation of clandestine trade agreements". Blessed with 10 children from three wives, Zsa-zsa pins his hopes of a successor on his only daughter, Liesl, a novice nun poised to take her vows. Liesl reluctantly joins her father.

