Blockbuster Of The Week
Mercy (12A)
Police detective Chris Raven regains consciousness from a drunken night of blood-stained chaos, strapped to a chair inside the Los Angeles headquarters of Mercy Capital Court. He faces Maddox, the artificial intelligence that acts as judge, jury and executioner in a city overrun with crime, drug use and homelessness. Chris sits accused of murdering his wife Nicole in a jealous, alcohol-fuel crime of passion and has 90 minutes to gather evidence to prove his innocence.
Drama Of The Week
H Is For Hawk (12A)
Jesus College academic Helen Macdonald is devastated when her father Alisdair, a celebrated press photographer who nurtured her love of natural science, dies suddenly from a heart attack. She returns home to assist with funeral arrangements but is unable to process her emotions. Cast adrift in a sea of grief, Helen reminisces about chasing goshawks during her bucolic childhood and she fixates on the idea of training a wild bird to hunt and fly.
Critic's Choice Of The Week
No Other Choice (15)
Yoo Man-su has given 25 years of loyal service to the Solar Paper company and the job allows him to provide for his dental assistant wife Lee Mi-ri and children Si-one and Ri-one. He is laid off and struggles to find a new job in the papermaking industry despite a wealth of experience. As money troubles intensify and Man-su risks losing the family home, he hits upon a novel idea to secure a new position: forcibly eliminate the competition.
Also Released This Week...
Heavyweight (15)
"Diamond" Derek Douglas is a last-minute wild card replacement on a boxing fight card against champion Trevor Kingsley. With just a few weeks to prepare for the bout, Derek doubts he can overcome his in-form opponent, despite words of encouragement from his coach Adam.
The History Of Sound (15)
In 1917 New England, unassuming Conservatory of Music student Lionel Worthing meets David White tinkling the ivories in a bar. There is an instant connection between two men with a mutual interest in the rich history of folk music. They spark a passionate affair, conducted behind closed doors.
Return To Silent Hill (15)
James Sunderland receives a mysterious letter from his wife, Mary, which leads him to Silent Hill. He hopes to find Mary but a malevolent force holds the town in a vice-like grip and as James explores, he encounters terrifying figures and enigmatic allies.
Saipan (15)
In the run-up to the 2002 FIFA World Cup hosted in South Korea and Japan, Roy Keane sustains a knee injury playing for Manchester United and he trains hard to be fit in time to lead his country. Tension is evident between the captain and manager Mick McCarthy.