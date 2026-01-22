Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Police detective Chris Raven regains consciousness from a drunken night of blood-stained chaos, strapped to a chair inside the Los Angeles headquarters of Mercy Capital Court. He faces Maddox, the artificial intelligence that acts as judge, jury and executioner in a city overrun with crime, drug use and homelessness. Chris sits accused of murdering his wife Nicole in a jealous, alcohol-fuel crime of passion and has 90 minutes to gather evidence to prove his innocence.

Drama Of The Week

Jesus College academic Helen Macdonald is devastated when her father Alisdair, a celebrated press photographer who nurtured her love of natural science, dies suddenly from a heart attack. She returns home to assist with funeral arrangements but is unable to process her emotions. Cast adrift in a sea of grief, Helen reminisces about chasing goshawks during her bucolic childhood and she fixates on the idea of training a wild bird to hunt and fly.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Yoo Man-su has given 25 years of loyal service to the Solar Paper company and the job allows him to provide for his dental assistant wife Lee Mi-ri and children Si-one and Ri-one. He is laid off and struggles to find a new job in the papermaking industry despite a wealth of experience. As money troubles intensify and Man-su risks losing the family home, he hits upon a novel idea to secure a new position: forcibly eliminate the competition.

Also Released This Week...

"Diamond" Derek Douglas is a last-minute wild card replacement on a boxing fight card against champion Trevor Kingsley. With just a few weeks to prepare for the bout, Derek doubts he can overcome his in-form opponent, despite words of encouragement from his coach Adam.

In 1917 New England, unassuming Conservatory of Music student Lionel Worthing meets David White tinkling the ivories in a bar. There is an instant connection between two men with a mutual interest in the rich history of folk music. They spark a passionate affair, conducted behind closed doors.

James Sunderland receives a mysterious letter from his wife, Mary, which leads him to Silent Hill. He hopes to find Mary but a malevolent force holds the town in a vice-like grip and as James explores, he encounters terrifying figures and enigmatic allies.

In the run-up to the 2002 FIFA World Cup hosted in South Korea and Japan, Roy Keane sustains a knee injury playing for Manchester United and he trains hard to be fit in time to lead his country. Tension is evident between the captain and manager Mick McCarthy.