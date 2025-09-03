Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

In 1986 Pennsylvania, mother Janet Smurl courts news headlines around the world by claiming there is an evil presence in her family home and other members of her terrified brood have witnessed this malevolence. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren investigate the chilling claims and the wife deduces there is a dark force inside the house that she has encountered before – the first demon the Warrens faced when they were young and inexperienced.

Romance Of The Week

Mild-mannered war veteran Lee Walker plans a life of quiet domesticity in California with his wife Muriel and younger brother Julius. Restless after an early discharge from the US Army, Julius steals money from Lee to seek his fortune in Nevada, where he lands a job in security at a casino and sparks forbidden desire with co-worker Henry. Meanwhile, Muriel neglects to tell Lee about her run of good fortune at the horse-racing track.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Seventeen-year-old Christy is ejected from his foster home and moves in with his estranged, older brother Shane in the working-class Northside of Cork. Shane believes the arrangement is temporary, until Christy gets back on his feet, and wants to limit the disruption to his family. However, Christy treats his brother’s house as a new home as he makes friends in the community and reconnects with extended family. The siblings reconcile with their troubled past.

Also Released This Week...

A nameless retired boxer is offered a chance at a major title in Las Vegas when one competitor drops out of a high-profile bout and the promoter, Donny, accepts a willing last-minute replacement. Unfortunately, the bruiser is 30lbs heavier than the weigh-in will allow.

California private detective Honey O'Donahue attends the scene of a fatal car accident. Honey recognises the victim as Mia Novotny and using her police contact, MG Falcone, the private eye speaks to Mia's parents about their daughter's recent activities.

A 30th anniversary rerelease of Joe Johnston's rollicking action adventure. Robin Williams plays a poor little rich boy who has survived for years in the old board game of the title which releases hordes of giant mosquitoes, monkeys and rhinos. It really amounts to a series of sub-Jurassic Park special effects - mechanical fantasy, in fact, rather than the real thing.

Megan is washed ashore in Scotland on a blood-stained rowing boat, suffering from severe memory loss. She appears to be the sole survivor of a four-person crew that embarked on an ill-fated attempt to navigate the Atlantic Ocean in record time.

Anne attempts to escape the vice-like grip of grief and depression by treating herself to a cheap holiday. The vacation is a nightmare until a chance encounter with solo traveller Bill provides Anne with a potential escape from her nightmare. The odd couple experience a series of surprising events.