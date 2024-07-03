Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Porn star Maxine Minx auditions for the religious horror film The Puritan II directed by Elizabeth Bender. Her performance impresses Bender and the director overrules concerned producers to cast the wannabe in the lead role of her “B movie with A ideas”. As Maxine prepares for her big break, she becomes a potential victim of a Night Stalker copycat, despite the best efforts of Detectives Williams and Torresto apprehend the culprit.

Action Of The Week

Army commando Amrit is in love with sweetheart Tulika but her father Baldev Singh Thakur, owner of the Shanti Transit company, has already decreed that she will marry another man to solidify his business empire. Amrit and army buddy Viresh board the same train bound for New Delhi as Tulika and her family, determined to derail the engagement. The military heroes are blissfully unaware that a gang of vicious knife-wielding bandits led by sociopath Fani have also boarded the train.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Philosophy professor Sophia is 40 years old and comfortably settled in a long-term, passionless relationship with her partner Xavier. Their shared life includes dinner parties and cultural events with middle-class friends. When the couple need to renovate a chalet, they hire builder Sylvain and he generates sparks of excitement for Sophia. She embraces an all-consuming affair with the tradesman and questions of future lies with Xavier.

Also Released This Week...

Many years after his work caused the deaths of a woman and child, surveillance expert Harry Caul is hired by the director of a large conglomerate to monitor and record the conversations of two of his employees. Harry fears that history may be about to repeat.

French Legionnaire Rick O'Connell stumbles upon The Hidden City of Hamunaptra. Accompanied by simpering librarian Evelyn and her brother Jonathan, Rick uncovers the legendary treasures of the fabled city but accidentally wakes the titular monstrosity from its 3,000 year slumber.

On the eve of his release from a psychiatric clinic, long-term inmate Mads Lake confesses to a series of brutal murders. Police officer Soren Rank and therapist Anna Rudebeck delve into the horrifying details of the confession to solve a series of cold cases and validate her psychoanalytic theories.