Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Callie Spengler, her two children Trevor and Phoebe and seismologist Gary Grooberson have moved to New York City, home of the original Ghostbusters firehouse. Dr Winston Zeddemore and his team including parabiologist Lars Pinfield have developed a top-secret research laboratory to propel the art of ghostbusting into the 21st century. This may come in handy when an ancient artefact unleashes dark forces and ushers in a calamitous second ice age with the potential to end mankind.

Horror Of The Week

Cecilia has always sought refuge in her faith and her devotion to her Lord shepherds her to a position at a venerated convent nestled deep within the Italian countryside. From the outside, Cecilia’s new home appears idyllic – a rural retreat to nourish her soul and focus on her vows. However, horrifying secrets lurk beneath the surface of the religious order and Cecilia’s steadfast belief in scripture and reason are severely challenged in a supposed house of God.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Rose Dugdale is a wealthy society debutante, who harks from rarefied stock. She wants for nothing, thanks to her lineage, but Rose is a free spirit with strong anti-establishment views, which lead her down a dangerous militant path in the 1970s. She aligns with the IRA and becomes radicalised, conducting the biggest art heist in history by stealing 19 old master paintings at gunpoint with three comrades in arms. What should be a simple robbery turns violent.

Also Released This Week...

A 4K restoration of Martin Scorsese's 1985 darkly comic portrait of New York as seen through the eyes of anxiety-riddled everyman Paul Hackett during the wildest night of his life. The restoration has been approved by editor Thelma Schoonmaker.

Powerful sorceress The Chameleon, who can mimic the kung fu fighting styles of her opponents, is helping Tai Lung to return to power. Overweight dumpling-obsessed panda Po aligns with fox thief Zhen to halt Tai Lung's reign of terror by neutralising The Chameleon.

On October 31 1977, late-night talk show host Jack Delroy interviews parapsychologist Dr June Ross-Mitchell about her disturbing new book, which examines a mass suicide at a Satanic church. Teenager Lilly is the sole survivor of the massacre and the focal point of Dr Ross-Mitchell's work.

Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducts Gounod's lush operatic reimagining of Shakespeare's classic star-crossed lovers, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York. Benjamin Bernheim and Nadine Sierra sing the title roles.

A tragic fall robs Celine of her only child and next-door neighbour Alice is a guilt-riddled witness to the accident. Alice senses her grief-stricken best friend blames her for the devastating loss and she nurtures an unshakable fear that Celine intends to seek revenge by killing Theo.

Iranian-American filmmaker Leila carries the crushing responsibility of honouring her parents Ali Reza and Shireen as the only daughter of her fractured clan. When Ali Reza requires a heart transplant in New York City, Leila is reunited with her eight brothers and the rest of the brood.

Daisy Evans directs a revival of Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier's acclaimed production of Puccini's emotionally wrought and tragic romance, broadcast live from the Royal Opera House in London under the baton of conductor Kevin John Edusei.