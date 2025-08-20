Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

High school teacher Marty Anderson witnesses the demise of the internet and a series of natural disasters that herald the end of the world. He reestablishes contact with ex-wife Felicia as various advertisements dedicated to accountant Charles “Chuck” Krantz materialise, thanking him for 39 years of dedicated service. In flashback, 11-year-old Chuck is raised by his paternal grandfather Albie and grandmother Sarah. She ignites the boy’s love of dancing and he joins a Twirlers And Spinners class.

Western Of The Week

Ineffectual small town sheriff Joe Cross is openly resistant to the mask mandate implemented by incumbent mayor Ted Garcia in the New Mexico town of Eddington. Ted is seeking re-election on the promise of economic prosperity from the construction of a data collection centre close to town. An embittered Joe puts his money where his unmasked mouth is by running against Ted in the forthcoming election.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Twenty-year-old Romanian Cristi supervises a car-washing business in Bradford that supports other migrants including stubborn, 40-something Kurdish worker Yusuf. When one of Cristi’s colleagues is found dead in suspicious circumstances, he fears reprisals from the car wash’s controlling operator and scrutiny from the authorities. Consequently, Cristi joins forces with Yusuf to dispose of the body in a secluded spot of the breathtaking Yorkshire Dales.

Also Released This Week...

British Hong Kong falls in December 1941 and British service personnel are taken prisoner. An American submarine mistakenly torpedoes the Japanese cargo ship Lisbon Maru off the coast of China. The vessel is secretly transporting around 1,800 British POWs.

Edda works alongside her widower father Erwin in their struggling amusement park. Debtors threaten to burn the family business to the ground so Edda hands out flyers to the park at the launch of the 50th anniversary Grand Prix Of Europe.

Richard O'Brien's cult cross-dressing musical struts into selected cinemas to mark the film's 50th anniversary. Brad Majors and Janet Weiss are stranded on a country road when their car suffers a puncture. They head to a nearby castle, where creepy manservant Riff Raff invites the couple into the home of sweet transvestite Dr Frank-N-Furter.

New England college literature professor Agnes lives alone with her cat, far from the hubbub of the campus. Old friend Lydie comes to visit and shares exciting news: she is pregnant. The revelation compels Agnes to revisit the trauma of her college days and an incident with her professor.

Turn the volume dial up to 11 for the mockumentary about the British heavy metal outfit, who lay claim to being the loudest band on the planet. Film-maker Marti DeBergi decides to make a probing documentary about British heavy metallers Spinal Tap, renowned as the world's loudest band.

Four former professionals, retired psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif, spy Elizabeth Best, union leader Ron Ritchie and nurse Joyce Meadowcroft, enjoy cracking cold cases. When an unexplained death occurs close to home, the four amateur sleuths conduct their own enquiries.