Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Hollywood actor Nick Cage is in the throes of relationship meltdowns with his wife Olivia and 16-year-old daughter Addy. A hotel is his current residence and the outstanding bill of around 600,000 dollars is more than he can afford. So when agent Richard Fink puts forward an offer of one million dollars to attend the birthday party of billionaire super fan Javi Gutierrez, Nick doesn’t think twice. Javi supposedly made his fortune by peddling olive oil.

Drama of the Week

Shy seven-year-old Nora is a new arrival at elementary school. Her older brother Abel is a few grades above her and Nora witnesses some of the older boys bullying him without any form of retaliation. Nora is shocked by the harassment and doesn’t understand why Abel is reluctant to involve their father, and surely put an end to his suffering. She becomes deeply conflicted by the best course of action to spare Abel his hellish and violent ordeal.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1963 rural France, college student Annie enjoys a dalliance with a visiting student and is horrified a few weeks later to discover that she is expecting his child. Unable to disclose the truth to her mother or dormitory sisters Brigitte and Helene, Annie seeks guidance from doctors. Unfortunately, there is no easy solution. As her grades suffer and dreams of becoming a teacher evaporate, Annie faces the prospect of single motherhood and disappointing her professor.

Also Released This Week...

Private Sergey Serebrennikov serves with distinction under Colonel Kuznetsov at Haapsalu Air Force base in 1977 Estonia. The arrival of dashing flight lieutenant Roman Matvejev exposes that missing chink of happiness for Sergey as desire flourishes between the two men.

Arjun Talwar is repeatedly denied the chance to play in the Indian cricket team and he eventually walks away from the sport. His young son Karan loves to play cricket and asks his father for an expensive Indian jersey. Arjun solemnly promises his boy that he will get him the jersey.

Olivier Award winner Drew McOnie's first full-length ballet was filmed in November 2021 by director Ross MacGibbon on the stage of Leeds Grand Theatre in front of a live audience. Merlin melds classical ballet and contemporary storytelling to original music composed by Grant Olding.

Director Erica Whyman resets Shakespeare's tragedy-tinged romance to the years between the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and the 1969 moon landings for a production, which was reimagined for the screen and originally broadcast on BBC Four in April 2021.