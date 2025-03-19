Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Princess Snow White is raised to be fearless, fair, brave and true by her benevolent parents and to share the kingdom’s bountiful harvest with the people. Alas, the Good Queen dies and a beautiful woman bewitches the grief-stricken king and is soon installed on the throne beside him. The Good King subsequently vanishes, leaving Snow White at the mercy of a cruel stepmother who seizes control of the realm and enslaves her subjects to do her bidding.

Thriller Of The Week

New York organised crime bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese were once the best of friends but now they are fierce rivals, competing for control of the city’s mean streets. Petty jealousy and simmering resentment set the two men on a collision course that will tear the Mafia apart and reshape the upper echelons of power and influence in the Big Apple.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

A lone grey cat steals a fish from a pack of squabbling dogs and is subsequently caught in a flood along with other fleeing animals. As the water rises, the cat seeks sanctuary in an abandoned cabin on higher ground with a Labrador. Still the flood intensifies and just when it seems like the cat’s hiding place will become submerged, the animal finds refuge aboard a sailboat with a most unusual four-legged passenger: an inquisitive capybara.

Also Released This Week...

An eye-opening documentary contrasts the self-destruction of the Brain Jonestown Massacre with the rise of The Dandy Warhols, who manage to navigate the corporate sea without selling out for the sake of a quick buck.

Ao Guang, Dragon King of the East Sea, believes that his beloved son, Ao Bing, the reincarnation of the Spirit Pearl, is dead. The grief-stricken monarch unleashes his fury at the Chentang Pass with a devastating attack coordinated with the other Dragon Kings of the Four Seas.

Steve Coogan plays the title role in Emmy Award winner Armando Iannucci's adaptation of Stanley Kubrick's film, based on the book 'Red Alert' by Peter George. Sean Foley's production was recorded live on the stage of the Noel Coward Theatre in London.

In a rural north Indian town, Santosh has little time to mourn the death of her husband before she inherits his khaki police uniform and assumes his role as a constable on the force. The high-profile case of a young girl's murder exposes deep divisions in the local community.

Born and raised in New York, 87-year-old Joel Meyerowitz is a renowned photographer. English novelist Maggie Barrett is 78 years old, publishes her own novels. In a feature-length documentary, the couple reflect on mortality, ageing and their relationship.

As a new millennium beckons, best friends Danny, Eli and Garrett discuss plans to celebrate the new year. Eli is pining for classmate Laura, who already has a boyfriend, and he decides to crash a party that Laura is attending with her friends.