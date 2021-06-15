Blockbuster Of The Week
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (15)
Bodyguard Michael Bryce is in the throes of an existential crisis now he has been stripped of his triple-A rating. A therapist convinces Michael to take a sabbatical from the protection business so he can concentrate on self-improvement during a recuperative break in sun-kissed Capri. International con artist Sonia Kincaid gate-crashes the Mediterranean paradise and compels Michael to help her rescue hitman husband Darius from the clutches of the eastern European mafia.
Musical Of The Week
In The Heights (PG)
Washington Heights bodega owner Usnavi is saving every cent to realise his father’s “small dream” back in the Dominican Republic. He imagines that better life with his younger cousin Sonny and the woman who raised him, Abuela Claudia. However, a move away from New York would separate Usnavi from his good friends Benny and Nina and the object of his affections, aspiring fashion designer Vanessa.
Critic's Choice Of The Week
It Must Be Heaven (15)
A Palestinian filmmaker travels from Nazareth to the French capital to secure backing for a project about Palestine. A French producer is unimpressed with the pitch and passes on making a financial commitment. Unperturbed, the filmmaker moves onto New York where a professor of film and actor Gael Garcia Bernal show little interest in realistically depicting the Palestinian experience on film.
Also Released This Week...
Fast & Furious 9 (12A)
Jakob Toretto, the embittered young brother of professional street racer Dominic Toretto, joins forces with cyberterrorist Cipher to bring down Dom and the gang including Roman Pearce, Tej Parker, hacker Ramsey and returning old face, Han Lue, who was presumed dead.
In The Earth (15)
In the aftermath of a deadly virus, scientist Martin Lowery treks into the wilderness to assist with a groundbreaking study of flora run by his old flame, Dr Olivia Wendle. Park ranger Alma patiently leads Martin on the gruelling two-day hike to Dr Wendle's camp.
Monster Hunter (12A)
US Army Ranger Natalie Artemis leads her squad including Axe, Dash, Lincoln, Marshall and Steeler on a mission to locate missing troops in the desert. An electrically charged storm engulfs the soldiers and they are propelled through a portal into the New World.