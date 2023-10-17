Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

The wedding day of Bergen lovebirds Gristle and Bridget is interrupted by John Dory, long-lost brother of Branch, who needs to reunite their childhood band BroZone to rescue kidnapped sibling Floyd from the clutches of nefarious duo Velvet and Veneer. John Dory’s return “20 years too late” is a painful reminder of a calamitous first public performance of the five-piece’s ironically titled song Perfect.

Thriller Of The Week

Cattle rancher William King Hale is at the forefront of a diabolical plot to steal the Osage fortune in 1920s Oklahoma through violence, intimidation and – ultimately – murder. William’s nephew Ernest, who served his country in the First World War, hopes to benefit from the black gold rush. He is encouraged by William to seduce an indigenous woman named Mollie and marry her to inherit the rights to her family’s oil.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In December 2020, the world mourned former British spy David Cornwell, better known as acclaimed novelist John le Carre. Before his death, le Carre collaborated with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Errol Morris on this feature-length documentary, which includes the writer’s final interview. Dramatised vignettes and rare archive material punctuate le Carre’s personal reflections on a turbulent journey from the Cold War to the present day.

Also Released This Week...

A 40th anniversary release of the supernatural horror based on Stephen King's novel about an unsuspecting and mild-mannered teenager, who comes into possession of an automobile with a sinister mind of its own.

A new version of Britney Spears' 2002 comedy drama. Lucy, Kit and Mimi are childhood friends who have slowly drifted apart through high school. The three girls reunite to honour a childhood pact, and set off on a road trip with Mimi's handsome friend Ben to take part in an amateur singing contest.

Mike Schmidt accepts a position as night-time security guard at the abandoned Freddy Fazbear's Pizza entertainment centre, where families used to flock in their droves in the 1980s. He is desperate to earn money to keep a roof over the head of his younger sister Abby.

In 2065, Junior and wife Henrietta discover he has been shortlisted to escape a "mundane" life to travel alone to a space station that orbits Earth. If Junior is conscripted, a biomechanical doppelganger will care for Henrietta in his absence, whether the absent husband likes it or not.

A 10th anniversary rerelease of Alfonso Cuaron's survival thriller. A Russian missile strike on a defunct satellite creates a debris cloud that rips apart the Space Shuttle Explorer, stranding specialist Dr Ryan Stone in space with mission commander Matt Kowalski.

The animated CBeebies series for pre-schoolers created by Grant Orchard, which is narrated by Alexander Armstrong, invades multiplexes with a compendium of seven episodes and four songs.

High school student Samidha is estranged from her former best friend Tamira, who carries around what appears to be an empty glass jar. After class one day, Tamira approaches Sam and reveals that the jar contains an invisible entity from one of the stories they were told as children.

Ivo van Hove directs the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Jake Heggie's haunting opera based on Sister Helen Prejean's memoir, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.

Alice and work colleague John stop at a petrol station to refill their car and buy supplies. As Alice attempts to pay, she suffers a bullet wound from a sniper stationed in the God Is Nowhere billboard opposite the petrol station.

Biographical drama based on the inspirational true story of long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad, who revisited her dream - to complete the 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida - with her best friend and trainer Bonnie Stoll accompanying her on a support boat every stroke of the way.