Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

The nine remaining members of the Fisherman’s Friends embark on a whirlwind UK tour. Lead singer Jim hasn’t processed the death of his father Jago and he seeks emotional support in a whisky flask. When the record label broaches the thorny issue of a new singer to replace Jago, Jim vociferously protests. He picks fights with fellow members Leadville and Rowan after farmer Morgan successfully auditions to join the ranks. Disharmony crescendos, threatening to tear the group apart.

Horror of the Week

Leena Klammer escapes from the Saarne Institute in Estonia and poses as Esther Albright, a missing-presumed-kidnapped American girl with similar facial features. The US embassy in Moscow reunites Esther with her tearful mother Tricia. They travel by private jet to Darien, Connecticut to meet Esther’s delighted artist father and older brother. In the guise of Esther, Leena acclimatises quickly to the trappings of wealth but every family has dark secrets.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1993, 16-year-old Brandon Lee enrolled as a fifth-year student at Bearsden Academy in Glasgow. The Canadian looked older than classmates and his awkward social interactions initially set him apart from his peers. Model pupil Brandon harboured a dark and disturbing secret that was exposed during a school trip abroad. This documentary is a stranger-than-fiction true story of deception that sent shockwaves around the world and posed serious questions about security in schools.

Also Released This Week...

Free-spirited thirty-something Anais embarks on a passionate affair with Daniel, a man old enough to be her father, but he refuses to give up his stable life with long-term partner Emilie. Rejection does not sit well with Anais and she fixates on writer Emilie.

Goku and Vegeta continue to train hard for battle. Meanwhile, Magenta joins forces with Dr Hedo to revitalise the Red Ribbon Army and seek revenge on heroes Gohan and Piccolo using two androids. This diabolical plan culminates in the creation of Cell Max.

Wealthy politician Gwyn and wife Glenda throw a lavish dinner party to seal a deal for mineral mining in the area. A mysterious young woman called Cadi is hired as a waitress for the evening. She exerts an increasingly poisonous influence over proceedings.

In 1973 San Francisco, 20-year-old Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee was convicted of a Chinatown gang murder. This documentary charts a miscarriage of justice, including words from Lee's memoir Freedom Without Justice spoken by Sebastian Yoon.

Graffiti artist Toby is one half of the I Came By taggers, who deface the homes of the rich and powerful as an act of defiance against the system. He breaks into the residence of recently retired high court judge Sir Hector Blake and stumbles upon a twisted secret in a hidden basement.

Two decades after she retired from the music industry as a talent manager, Mei-fung chances upon the musical gifts of waiter Fong Ching. The single mother senses an opportunity to polish raw talent into a glittering star but she is torn between family and returning to the career she loves.

A deadly space cloud heads towards Earth and Admiral James T Kirk usurps Captain Willard Decker at the helm of the newly refitted Enterprise to investigate the phenomena. Tensions between Kirk and Decker undermine the mission, which reveals an alien ship within the energy cloud.