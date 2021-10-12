Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Investigative journalist Eddie Brock shares his body with a carnivorous extra-terrestrial parasite called Venom, which gifts him incredible powers. He visits serial killer Cletus Kasady in secure confinement before a planned execution by lethal injection. The inmate bites Eddie and part of Venom courses into the psychopath’s body, giving birth to the symbiote Carnage. Cletus agrees to work with Carnage to break out of San Quentin prison and eliminate Venom.

Drama of the Week

In the wintry final days of 1386, knight Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques Le Gris fight side-by-side under the banner of King Charles VI but it is the latter who curries favour with Count Pierre d’Alencon and secures a captaincy destined for Jean. To rub salt into fresh wounds, Jacques’ promotion includes land intended for his rival. Jean canters off to war and returns to tearful Marguerite, who claims Jacques forced his way into their home and sexually assaulted her.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Filmmaker Sue Carpenter collaborates with 28-year-old Nepalese woman Belmaya Nepali on a documentary about the power of art to give a voice to the oppressed and disenfranchised. Born in a village near Pokhara in Nepal, Belmaya was orphaned at the age of nine and moved to a girl’s home, where she discovered photography aged 14 and participated in Carpenter’s photo project My World, My View. The experience compelled Belmaya to pick up a camera and capture her life in Nepal

Also Released This Week...

Fisherman Colman Sharkey ekes out a meagre living on the shores of 1840s Connemara, which is in the grip of a potato famine. He pleads with his English landlord to overturn a decision to raise the rent for tenants, culminating in a shocking act of violence.

Flashy Hollywood talent agent Jordan Hines is poised to marry his girlfriend Caroline. Out of the blue, he receives a purple envelope inviting him to enjoy an anonymous sexual dalliance of his choosing at the Millennium Hotel before his wedding day.

Duke Leto Atreides receives a proclamation from the Emperor to assume control of harvesting the valuable mineral Spice on the desert planet Arrakis from sworn rivals House Harkonnen led by corpulent Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson flee a burning house with Michael Myers trapped in the basement. Alas, the hulking predator escapes a fiery demise thanks to a kindly fireman and continues his relentless pursuit of the Strode clan.

The animated CBeebies series for pre-schoolers created by Grant Orchard, which is narrated by Alexander Armstrong, invades multiplexes with a compendium of eight episodes plus The Alphabet Rap Song.

Guida Gusmao and younger sister Euridice live at home with their conservative parents in 1950 Rio de Janeiro. The devoted siblings are bound tightly by tradition but secretly dream of independent lives like Euridice's hope of channelling her love of music into becoming a famous pianist.

Enigmatic Ukrainian masseur Zhenia crosses the border and sets up his business in Warsaw, where his magic hands are heavily in demand by disenchanted locals. Wika and her terminally ill husband hope that Zhenia might stimulate a positive response in their battle against cancer.

The greasers led by Ponyboy Curtis and brothers Dallas and Sodapop are sworn rivals of wealthier kids in town, known as the socials. When Ponyboy suffers a beating at the hands of the socials, the greasers including Darrel, Johnny, Keith and Steve Randle intervene.

Painfully shy pre-teen Barney Pudowski receives a damaged B*Bot called Ron as a birthday present. The malfunctioning device wreaks havoc. Bubble company CEO Andrew Morris issues an order to recall and destroy Ron, forcing Barney and his misfiring mechanised mate to go on the run.

In 1994, Florida-born rock singer-songwriter Tom Petty released his second studio album, Wildflowers. This documentary captures Petty's creative flow between 1993 and 1995, combining previously unseen footage from a newly discovered archive of 16mm film and probing interviews.

An affectionate documentary about the New York City rock band, who originally lined up with Lou Reed as lead singer alongside John Cale, guitarist Sterling Morrison and drummer Angus MacLise, and became the house band of Andy Warhol's Factory.