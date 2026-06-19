Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

After Woody decides to stay with Bo Peep rather than return to the toy box, Jessie becomes the new leader of Bonnie’s room. Buzz Lightyear is her second-in-command. The enduring appeal of the toys comes under threat when eight-year-old Bonnie develops a fixation on her frog-shaped computer tablet Lilypad. Jessie sends out an SOS and Woody answers the call.

Drama Of The Week

Astronomer Katharine Hilbery is determined to further her scholarly ambitions at the University of Cambridge but the application requires a sponsor. Her father won’t oblige. Begrudgingly acknowledging she may need to marry to further her ambitions, Katharine accepts a wedding proposal from sweet-natured poet friend William Rodney and establishes a make-shift laboratory at a suffragette printing press run by women’s rights activist Mary Datchet.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Effi yearns to escape her economically-ravaged hometown. Her grandmother is forced to make ends meet by working night shifts in a local chip shop and job prospects are non-existent. Inside a Llandudno nightclub, Effi meets injured soldier Lee and she dares to dream of a brighter future. However, reality bites hard for Effi as a single, unemployed mother-to-be and she barrels headfirst into parenthood at the mercy of a health service with too few midwives and maternity wards.

Also Released This Week...

Ruth Goldman can no longer live on her own as she grapples with dementia and her son Steve arranges for her to move into an assisted living facility. While Ruth connects with staff including Brian and Vanessa she is reluctant to forge bonds with her ageing neighbours.

The Straight White Maliens kidnap bounty-hunter Kiki and ransom her in exchange for the most powerful weapon known to lesbian kind. Unfortunately, Kiki's girlfriend, Princess Saira, isn't in possession of the royal labrys and she has 24 hours to locate the artefact.

Lesley Manville and Aidan Turner play the ruthless Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont in Marianne Elliott's staging of Christopher Hampton's erotically charged battle of the sexes, recorded live on the stage of the National Theatre in London.

Clark Kent's cousin Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl goes on an intergalactic odyssey to mark her 23rd birthday in the company of trusty dog Krypto. A ruthless adversary, Krem, strikes close to home and the fun-loving heroine joins forces new acquaintance Ruthye Marye Knoll to dole out justice.