Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Seventeen-year-old Finney Shaw recovers from his ordeal at the hands of the serial killer nicknamed The Grabber, who prowled the streets of North Denver, posing as a magician to lure unsuspecting children into the back of his van. His younger sister Gwen begins experiencing nightmarish visions of boys who were murdered at Alpine Lake winter camp. The quest for answers leads the siblings to uncover another connection to The Grabber.

Thriller Of The Week

Philosophy professor Alma Imhoff stands on the precipice of securing tenure at Yale University after years of dedicated service. Chaos erupts on campus when PhD student Maggie Price, who has a crush on Alma, claims another teacher, Hank Gibson, assaulted her after a boozy night at Alma’s home. Caught between defending her good friend Hank, publicly supporting Maggie and protecting her reputation among the faculty to secure that long-promised tenure, Alma is potential collateral damage.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Former Army Ranger Jeffrey Manchester cuts holes in the roofs of branches of McDonald’s to rob the restaurants when they open in the morning. He gains the nickname Roofman and is eventually apprehended by the police. Jeffrey stages a daring prison escape and lives undetected inside a branch of Toys “R” Us for six months managed by Mitch. As he lies low, Jeffrey falls in love with divorced store worker Leigh and risks his freedom to date her.

Also Released This Week...

Veteran gambler Lord Doyle lies low in Macao, China, which is affectionately dubbed the Las Vegas Of Asia because of the proliferation of casinos. His past and sizable debts catch up with him with the unwelcome arrival of hotel guest Blithe, who sees through the well-to-do facade.

A 20th anniversary 4K restoration of Francis Lawrence's descent into hell. John Constantine is an occultist living between the real and the supernatural worlds, condemned to banish half-demons back to the fiery gates of Hell. He joins forces with police officer Angela Dodson, who is investigating the strange circumstances surrounding the death of her twin sister Isabel.

Victor Frankenstein struggles to live up to the expectations of his authoritarian physician father Leopold. To immortalise his name in history, Victor carries out experiments funded by his wealthy benefactor Henrich Harlander and gives birth to a hideous Creature.

Gabby embarks on a road trip with her beloved grandma Gigi bound for Cat Francisco. The youngster's coveted dollhouse accidentally falls into the clutches of eccentric cat lady named Vera and Gabby journeys through the real world to save the various Gabby Cats and the dollhouse.

Low-ranking angel Gabriel becomes fixated on nice guy Arj. After self-obsessed venture capitalist Jeff hires Arj as a personal assistant and almost as quickly fires him, Gabriel orchestrates a magical body swap so Arj and Jeff experience each other's lives.

Riccardo Frizza conducts Rolando Villazon's new staging of Bellini's melancholic opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York. Residents of a small Swiss village rejoice at news that young landowner Elvino has taken orphan Amina as his bride.

Imelda Staunton headlines director Dominic Cooker's production of George Bernard Shaw's drama of morality and independence, recorded live on the stage of the Garrick Theatre in London. Vivie Warren intends to be part of the legal profession but those dreams might be thwarted by her mother Kitty.

Indian chief Bromden heralds the arrival of cocksure rebel and petty criminal Randle P McMurphy to the mental facility. His lively presence encourages the other patients to misbehave, which incites a war of words and guile with fiery Nurse Ratched, who oversees treatment.

Brave warrior Ashitaka arrives in the settlement of Irontown and befriends its ruler, Lady Eboshi. The town is under siege from the Wolf God, Moro, and her followers, and Ashitaka helps to defend the settlement. During an attempt on Eboshi's life, Ashitaka meets San, the human daughter of Moro.

Undocumented Guinean migrant Souleymane lives in Paris, where he works as a delivery rider and grabs a few hours of rest each night in a shelter. In the midst of his manic working day, he prepares for the vital asylum interview that will determine his future in France.