Blockbuster Of The Week
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes (12A)
More than 60 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, the young Coriolanus Snow seeks to restore his family’s tarnished name by agreeing to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12. She captivates the post-war Capitol and Snow glimpses an opportunity to exploit her burgeoning popularity for personal gain.
Comedy Of The Week
Saltburn (15)
Working class Liverpudlian student Oliver Quick is a socially awkward square peg in the polished round hole of Oxford University. A random act of kindness lavished on dashing aristocrat Felix Catton grants Oliver access to rarefied circles.
Critic's Choice Of The Week
Tish (15)
A biographical documentary devoted to working-class photographer Tish Murtha, who was committed to capture inequality and intolerance through her lens, focusing on the devastating impact of deindustrialisation on communities in north-east England in the 1970s and 1980s. Tish’s daughter Ella grants access to her mother’s archive to pay tribute to the artist’s unswerving dedication to her work.
Also Released This Week...
Driving Madeleine (15)
Disillusioned but kind-hearted taxi driver Charles agrees to take 92-year-old Madeleine Keller across Paris to the retirement facility that will be her twilight home. He is moved by her story and agrees to take Madeleine to some of the places in the French capital that have impacted her life.
Kevin Bridges: The Overdue Catch-up Live (18)
As he approaches his 20-year anniversary in comedy, Kevin Bridges trades amusing observations and witty anecdotes interspersed with bruising asides about global politics and inequality in a solo performance filmed on the stage of Cork Opera House in front of a live audience.
League Of Legends World Championship Finals 2023 (TBC)
The hard-fought race to glory at the League Of Legends World Championships in Seoul, South Korea reaches a thrilling crescendo on November 19 when the two best teams compete on the action-oriented role-playing game in front of a passionate crowd.
Leo (PG)
Leo is a 74-year-old lizard, who observes the world through the glass of a tank in a Florida elementary school alongside his best friend, a turtle named Squirtle. When each student takes Leo home for a class assignment, the resourceful creature helps the children to navigate their growing pains.
May December (15)
Georgia housewife Gracie Atherton-Yoo has spent over 20 years trying to escape the furore of her sexual relationship with a minor, who is now her husband. The couple host an extended stay by television actress Elizabeth Berry, who will be portraying Gracie in a forthcoming film.
The Metropolitan Opera Live: X: The Life And Times Of Malcolm X (TBC)
Director Robert O'Hara helms a new staging of Anthony Davis's operatic retelling of the civil rights leader's life with a libretto by Thulani Davis, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York under the baton of conductor Kazem Abdullah.
The Mission (12A)
A feature-length documentary about adventure-seeking young American missionary John Chau and his ill-fated 2018 expedition to make contact with one of the world's most isolated peoples on remote North Sentinel Island.
Napoleon (15)
Sweeping historical biopic charting the rise of well respected military leader Napoleon Bonaparte following rebellion in the French capital. Despite all of his tactical nous, Napoleon is unprepared for the greatest battle of all: to win the heart of the beautiful Josephine.
Ronnie O'Sullivan: The Edge Of Everything (15)
A documentary portrait of the professional snooker player recorded over the course of a turbulent year as O'Sullivan prepares for a high-profile tournament. Reflecting on his life as he approaches the end of his career, O'Sullivan meditates on addiction and the pressures of sport.
Thanksgiving (18)
A mysterious killer terrorises the residents of Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the Thanksgiving celebration - following a tragic Black Friday riot. As the body count slowly rises, Sheriff Newlon (Patrick Dempsey) tries to reassure the locals that he has everything under control.