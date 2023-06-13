Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Barry Allen discovers he can use his powers to travel back in time and subtly alter events in the past. Against the advice of Bruce Wayne, Barry travels back to the day his mother Nora was killed in the family home and his father Henry was arrested for her murder. By meddling in the space-time continuum, Barry creates devastating ripples that bring him face to face with a different incarnation of Batman and a Kryptonian prisoner.

Comedy of the Week

In 1993, 16-year-old Rachel O’Flynn and best friends, Claire, Debbie, Heather and Zoe attend a concert at Manchester Apollo of their favourite boyband. They end the night exchanging wristbands on the rocks that overlook their hometown. Twenty-five years later, Rachel wins four tickets to the Boys’ reunion gig in Athens and she nervously invites Claire, Heather and Zoe as her guests. The women are reunited for the first time since the fateful Manchester Apollo gig and its tragic aftermath.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Travis is released from prison and returns to his old stomping ground in south London to discover his world has changed. His girlfriend Candice is poised for greatness on the West End stage with an audition for a major musical but her relationship with teenage daughter Kenisha is strained. To ease the tension, Travis buys Candice her dream red dress for the audition but the garment’s arrival sparks secret desires that force the ex-con to reevaluate how he wishes to be perceived by the world.

Also Released This Week...

Zubin Mehta wields the conductor's baton for the orchestra's eagerly anticipated final concert of the cinema season, which is broadcast live from the stage of The Berliner Philharmonie. The romantic programme includes Robert Schumann, Bela Bartok and Tchaikovsky.

The Jerry Garcia-fronted line-up of American rock band The Grateful Dead appears on the big screen, playing Chicago's Soldier Field for the first time in 1991, one year after Brent Mydland's passing.

Faced with the possibility of losing her mother's house, Maddie answers an advert from a married couple, who are offering a Buick Regal car to anyone willing to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son Percy before he attends Princeton. Maddie promises to bring the teenager out of his shell.

Inexperienced police officer Sergeant Howie travels to a remote Scottish island to locate a missing child and stumbles upon a close-knit community under the control of Lord Summerisle, who are devoted to strange Pagan practices. The locals close ranks and lead Howie on a merry dance towards self-destruction.

Following the death of her father, closeted 17-year-old Jaime is relocated to a Jehovah's Witness community to live with her devout aunt Faith and uncle Jean-Francois. The teenager feels like an outcast until she meets Marike, the daughter of a prominent elder. Hormones rage.