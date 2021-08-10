Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Video game non-player character Guy wakes every morning to the sound of helicopter gunfire in Free City. He cheerfully greets his goldfish, dons the same blue shirt and comfortable khaki trousers and heads to the local bank, where he works as a teller. On his way to work one morning, Buddy glimpses Molotov Girl and is smitten. He is unaware that this vision of gun-toting beauty is the avatar of disgruntled programmer Millie, who hopes to unearth evidence in the game of computer code theft.

Thriller of the Week

In 1960, Nikita Khrushchev stokes the war of words with the US and threatens to push the button on nuclear warfare between the superpowers. Colonel Oleg Penkovsky, who leads the State Committee for Scientific Research, becomes increasingly concerned about the bullish rhetoric and secretly makes contact with the US embassy in Moscow. CIA agent Emily Donovan and MI6 counterpart Dickie Franks handpick British salesman Greville Wynne to act as a courier for top-secret intelligence from the Soviet mole.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Wealthy couple Ivan and Rebeca celebrate the lavish wedding of their daughter Marianne at the family home, surrounded by influential and powerful friends. The reception is interrupted by trusted former employee Rolando, who desperately needs a loan to cover life-saving medical costs. Rebeca and her son Daniel rudely dismiss Rolando but when bride Marianne learns about his plight, she chases after him with housekeeper’s son Christian in tow. They head into a city in the grip of a violent uprising.

Also Released This Week...

Seventeen-year-old Ruby Rossi is a CODA, a child of deaf adults, and the only hearing member of a family of fishermen in Gloucester, Massachusetts. Music teacher Bernardo Villalobos recognises Ruby's raw talent and encourages her to pursue a scholarship to Berklee College of Music.

Blind US Army veteran Norman Nordstrom raises 11-year-old ward Phoenix to be fearful of the world around them, preparing her with survivalist skills in case violence gate-crashes their carefully ordered home. Three criminals, Duke, Jared and Jim Bob, target young Phoenix.

Narrated by Stephen Fry, this documentary draws on Dutch graphic artist MC Escher's own words, taken from letters, diaries and lectures written in his lifetime, to examine his indelible impact on popular culture.

Archaeologist Alma is recently separated from work colleague Julian. Her boss Roger is closely associated with an android program run by Terrareca and invites Alma to take part in a three-week trial to go on dates with an automaton, who has been manufactured as her ideal match.

Artist Kumiko Yamamura insists on being called Josee after a character from her favourite book. Hidden away from a world that is apparently filled with tigers, Josee welcomes diving fanatic Tsuneo as her new assistant. Over time, he softens Josee's rough edges.

American photographer Eugene Smith answers a call from Japanese translator Aileen to visit Minamata on the island of Kyushu to capture striking images with his Minolta camera of the mercury poisoning in coastal communities. He sets himself up for swift and brutal reprisals.

Ryder and his canine crew - police dog Chase, firefighter dog Marshall, recycling dog Rocky, construction dog Rubble, air rescue dog Skye, and aquatic rescue dog Zuma - fear the worst when Humdinger becomes mayor of Adventure City and wreaks havoc with his newfound powers.

Scheming Yakuza boss Kenta offers to help orphaned martial arts fighter Snake Eyes find his father's murderer if he will assassinate the kingpin's treacherous' cousin, Tommy. Snake Eyes refuses and Tommy takes his saviour to Japan to meet the Arashikage clan of noble warriors.

Nine-year-old Wendy Darling is unsettled when her mother Angela confides that she stopped chasing some of her dreams to raise a family. That night, Wendy sees a boy outside her window and she encourages her twin brothers Douglas and James to follow her outside in pursuit of the stranger.

Seventeen-year-old Ida lives with her mother Hanne and has no contact with other branches of the family tree. When Hanne is killed in a car crash, estranged aunt Bodil kindly steps forward as the girl's new guardian and shepherds Ida back to her home in the suburbs.