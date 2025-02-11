Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

It has been four years since Mark Darcy was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan. Bridget is a widow and single mother to nine-year-old Billy and four-year-old Mabel, raising the children with the help of their godfather Daniel Cleaver. Friends encourage Bridget to dip her lacquered toes back into the dating pool and she tries out dating apps. An enthusiastic younger man, Roxster McDuff, pursues her but there is also a spark with her son’s science teacher, Scott Wallaker.

Action Of The Week

Sam Wilson explores his heroic new role with vibranium wings and Captain America’s distinctive shield. US Secretary of State Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross charms voters and is elected President of the United States. With great power comes great stress, as Ross faces a devastating international incident. Wilson and US Air Force First Lieutenant Joaquin Torres, aka the new Falcon, are rallied for a daredevil mission to avert global catastrophe.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Lonely misfit Grace Pudel is an ardent collector of ornamental snails and a devotee of literature. The outsider recounts her life story to a humble garden snail named Sylvia, sharing childhood memories with her fire-breathing twin brother Gilbert. The siblings are separated at an early age and Grace feels the loss deeply, descending into a deep pit of despair. An enduring friendship with an eccentric elderly lady named Pinky rekindles Grace’s lust for life.

Also Released This Week...

Housewife Laura Jesson gets a nasty piece of grit in her eye at a railway station and consequently meets a handsome doctor, Alec Harvey. Her sight restored and her heart racing, Laura kindles a smouldering attraction to the dashing medic.

Advertising exec Ally and consultant Jay Simmons are mistaken for a romantic pairing by the Heart Eyes Killer, who slaughters loved-up couples on Valentine's Day. The pair loudly affirm their single status so they should be spared but the killer pursues them regardless.

Max Webster directs an exuberant re-imagining of Oscar Wilde's comedy of social foibles and impersonation, recorded live on the stage of the Lyttelton Theatre in London. Bachelor best friends Algernon Moncrieff and Jack Worthing adopt different identities in the city and country.

A devastating storm rages through the town of Tropicasa, destroying the Esto Es Vida! restaurant run by green-fingered father Luis, forgetful mother Gabriella, lazy son Mani and impatient daughter Laura. The clan hit the road in a "rusted hunk of junk" taco truck and resettle in Sanctuary City.

Palestinian refugees and cousins Chatila and Reda commit petty crimes on the streets of Athens to buy fake passports that will grant them safe passage out of Greece. Unfortunately, Reda is in the grip of drug addiction and loses the pair's hard-earned cash to his vice.