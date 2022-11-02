Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Actress Julia and husband Francis relocate from New York to Romania, his mother’s homeland, for a promotion to the Bucharest office of his marketing company. They move into a spacious apartment with large windows overlooking a courtyard and a similar block of flats. Alone in the apartment while Francis works, Julia notices a man across the street staring back at her. She fixates on the possibility this man could be a serial killer nicknamed The Spider, who is terrorising the city.

Thriller of the Week

In 1980, following the assassination of President Park Chung-hee, agents from the Korean National Intelligence Service (KNIS) hunt a mole within the ranks. Park Pyung-ho and Kim Jung-do are independently tasked with unmasking the spy. When national security is jeopardised by a leak of top-secret information, Park and Kim are ordered to investigate each other and the search for a traitor uncovers a wide-ranging conspiracy.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Widowed bureaucrat Mr Williams diligently shuffles papers at County Hall in 1950s London, overseeing public works alongside Mr Middleton, Mr Rusbridger, Mr Hart, Ms Harris and new arrival Mr Wakeling. A medical check-up reveals a diagnosis of terminal stomach cancer and once Mr Williams finally whispers the dreaded words aloud (“The doctor has given me six months… eight or nine at a stretch”), he seeks peace by personally championing plans for a children’s playground.

Also Released This Week...

In 1968. Joy and husband Will are looking forward to adding to their family, which already includes teenage daughter Charlotte. A visit to the doctor reveals Joy has a serious heart condition. Chances of surviving the pregnancy are 50% at best.

Lynsey is a serving member of the United States Army Corps of Engineers in Afghanistan when her unit is decimated by improvised explosive devices. She suffers a brain haemorrhage and begins the rehabilitation process back on home soil with a kindly nurse called Sharon.

Daniele Callegari conducts Michael Mayer's staging of Verdi's passionate and thrilling opera, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts in New York. The story is based on The Lady Of The Camellias by Alexandre Dumas.

Gary Oldman's semi-autobiographical account of a family haunted by the spectre of domestic violence and torn apart by alcohol and drug abuse mark its 25th anniversary with a remastered 4K print.

Monkey D Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates continue to hunt for the "One Piece" treasure of Gold Roger. The Straw Hats attend a concert held by Uta, an old friend of Luffy and the daughter of a legendary pirate called Shanks.

Emotionally scarred English nurse Lib Wright is called to a remote village in 1862 Ireland to investigate 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell. The girl stopped eating four months ago and firmly asserts that she is drawing sustenance and strength from heaven.