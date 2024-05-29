Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

An asteroid cluster passes close to Earth and a mysterious object falls from the sky, smashing through an upstairs window of a rundown apartment building. A spider-like creature emerges from the crash-landed otherworldly egg and befriends 12-year-old Charlotte, who lives with her mother Heather, stepfather Ethan and six-month-old baby brother Liam. Charlotte christens her new companion Sting and the creature grows rapidly in size.

Drama Of The Week

Born and raised in New York City, Trudy Ederle becomes a competition swimmer at an early age. She wins a gold medal at the 1924 Summer Olympic Games held in Paris then sets her sights on a new milestone: safely crossing the English Channel. Trudy works with trainer Jabez Wolffe to accomplish the physically gruelling feat but misfortune pours cold water on her initial attempt. Unperturbed, Trudy doubles her efforts with a new trainer, Bill Burgess.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Social worker and avid cyclist Greg Townsend works at a medium-security correctional facility in Watkins, Colorado, called Ridge View Academy. Greg leads welding classes at the centre, which is under threat of closure, jeopardising the rehabilitation of troubled youth. With the blessing of publicity hungry director Skip, Greg leads a character-building bike ride from Colorado to the Grand Canyon with four students. The physically gruelling odyssey spans more than 700 miles.

Also Released This Week...

Detective Lieutenants Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett face their biggest test when they discover someone close to them in the Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO) has been unfairly maligned as part of a shameful conspiracy. The two cops investigate, determined to expose the truth.

A meditation on the corrosive power of fear, told in three time periods. In 1910 Paris shortly before the great flood, married concert pianist Gabrielle Monnier contemplates a dalliance with young Englishman Louis. In 2014 Los Angeles, model and actress Gabrielle encounters virginal vlogger Louis.

In 2024, the National Gallery in London celebrates 200 years since the first incarnation of the institution opened its doors to the public (on Pall Mall). To mark the occasion, this feature-length documentary traces the history of one of the world's greatest collections of masterpieces.

Shoyo Hinata and teammates on the Karasuno High volleyball team confidently advance past the preliminaries of the Nationals. Success sets up a mouth-watering third-round match against long-time rivals Nekoma High. In previous encounters, Karasuno has always fallen short.

Sirius Black, a convicted killer of 13 people, has escaped from the prison of Azkaban and is making his way to Hogwarts to find the boy wizard. The prison's guards, the hideous Dementors, descend upon the school to protect the teachers and students from Black.

Unseen by our eyes, tiny magical beasts called Finns live in every home. Finnick actively scares away prospective residents of his home. Thirteen-year-old Christine and her family move into the supposedly cursed property and the teenager shocks Finn by disclosing that she can see him.