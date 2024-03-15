Travelling to London for business-related matters? You’re in luck! London is not only a hub of international business but also a city rich in history and culture. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a regular, there’s always something new to discover in this fascinating city.

To make the most of your trip, we’ve put together a short guide with some essential tips to help you navigate the city and enjoy your stay. From public transportation to local cuisine, read on for some helpful advice to combine business with pleasure.

Business trip to London – a short guide

Research London and gather your resources before you go

Depending on where you come from, England and its capital city can be a bit of a culture shock. London is a large, multicultural city where people live fast. The weather is famously terrible most of the time, and driving on the left confuses most people who are coming there for the first time.

Before you travel, it’s a good idea to take some time to learn about the differences between London and where you live. It also doesn’t hurt to research your London hotel, its surroundings, and the transportation between your London accommodation and the meetings or events that you are attending.

Learn about public transport options in London

London has a great public transportation system with subway lines, buses, and trains that run further from the city centre. If you plan to get around by cab and Uber only, you don’t need to know much about public transportation, but keep in mind that it is the cheapest option.

If you plan to try public transportation, familiarise yourself with it before you travel. The underground itself can confuse outsiders, but you’ll get by for sure.

Pack accordingly, espcecially your tech items

This is an obvious tip, but many travellers forget that different parts of the world are… well, different. For example, if you’re travelling from America, you’ll need to equip yourself with plug adapters, as there are 16 plug standards around the world, and the UK and Ireland use the G type, which is incompatible with the American A and B types.

In addition, England is famous for its temperate climate. The weather likes to change frequently. Both winters and summers are bearable, but it often rains, and the occasional heatwave in summer can be hard to tolerate if you’re used to lower temperatures. In addition, air conditioning in homes isn’t very popular in Northern Europe, but at least most hotels and offices have it.

Look into London events taking place during your stay

London is a huge city with something going on every day. If you want to make the most of your stay, definitely take a look at the events in your area. Depending on when you go, you can catch great events and celebrations.

London is also famous for being THE place when it comes to culture. The capital offers numerous theatres, museums, exhibitions, sporting events, and much more. Truly, whether you’re interested in traditional arts or technology, you’ll find something for you. Be sure to check the event calendars of cultural centres in your area.

Think about your eating out or self catering options

England may not be best known for its food, as most people associate it with fish and chips, which doesn’t sound very… traditional. But even simple food can be delicious if it’s served in a local, authentic restaurant and is made with local ingredients. And if you’re not fond of English cuisine, London, the capital of the Western world, offers restaurants with dishes from all over the globe.

We strongly recommend checking out local cuisine instead of sticking to fast food and microwave dishes from the supermarket. It’s tastier and definitely healthier.

Take care of your cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is just as important as security in the traditional sense. You shouldn’t flaunt an expensive gadget in shady neighbourhoods after dark or leave your devices unsecured. Above all, avoid public Wi-Fi networks at airports and hotels, especially for logging into business and financial services such as online banking. If you must use a public hotspot, install a VPN that will encrypt your data and protect it from unauthorised access.

When choosing a VPN, pay attention to the company’s reputation, privacy policy, and server network. Good VPN providers do not log your activity and provide a wide network of servers in many countries, allowing you not only to stay safe on the go but also to change your IP location whenever you want.

Back up your data

When travelling, there’s always a risk that your device will be lost or stolen. We recommend backing up all your data before you leave so that if you lose your device, you won’t lose important work documents or memories stored in the form of photos and videos.

Modern smartphones have features that allow them to be erased remotely. You should definitely look into this – if something goes wrong and you lose your work phone, you’ll be able to delete its data and protect it from third parties.

Plan some time off work to make the most of London

Business travel is all about work, but don’t let that discourage you from using travel opportunities to your advantage. Use the time before and after work to relax and make the most of your trip. London is an old, beautiful, and historic city, so take some time to explore the London attractions and famous sights!

