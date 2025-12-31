Film Review of the Week

Drama

Review: Craig Brewer’s heartrending drama of triumph against adversity is “based on a true love story” as chronicled in Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same title. Without that declaration during the opening credits, it would be easy to dismiss Song Sung Blue as outlandish and manipulative fiction that defies rational thought and mathematical odds. Jaw-dropping moments of outrageous misfortune did happen and a stellar cast led by Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson deliver and receive the big narrative swings with unwavering sincerity, posing a minor threat to leaky tear ducts in the emotionally wrought second hour.

In the late 1980s, singer Mike Sardina (Hugh Jackman) meets fellow performer Claire Stengl (Kate Hudson) at the Wisconsin State Fair where he has a disagreement with the organiser, Buddy Holly impersonator Mark Shurilla (Michael Imperioli), and she entertains crowds by impersonating Patsy Cline. At Claire’s suggestion, Mike considers forming a Neil Diamond tribute act and he works with her on the repertoire, anchored by the sing-along favourite Sweet Caroline which he is reluctant to select as the opening song. The couple form the double-act Lightning And Thunder and secure gigs with the help of Mike’s manager, dentist Dr Dave Watson (Fisher Stevens), and local concert booker Tom D’Amato (Jim Belushi).

Mike and Claire’s relationship blossoms and he works hard to impress her daughter Rachel (Ella Anderson) and son Dayna (Hudson Hensley) from her first marriage, while he simultaneously repairs his relationship with his daughter Angelina (King Princess). A shocking accident outside the couple’s home tears their lives apart and they face a long and gruelling battle to reclaim the spotlight. Claire loses her way in the fog of pain and when she does eventually find her way back to Mike and her children, she is full of remorse: “The accident took my leg away. I shouldn’t have let it take away my singing.”

Song Sung Blue is an old-fashioned and undeniably sweet underdog story, which doesn’t have to work hard to convince us to root for Mike and Claire as they make beautiful noise together against overwhelming odds. Their love is on the rocks more than once in Brewer’s linear script but familiarity with the feelgood genre teaches us to be patient. Jackman and Hudson are in perfect harmony, the latter delivering some of her best work since she was Oscar nominated in 2001 for her barnstorming performance in Almost Famous. Claire’s roller coaster journey provides plentiful moments to shine.

A 132-minute running time is excessive compared to the original documentary’s 85 minutes, which packed a bigger emotional wallop. Less can be more. Or as Diamond once pithily observed about his musical craft in an interview: “Songs are life in 80 words or less.”