Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Thirty-something paramedic Cassandra “Cassie” Webb witnesses many strange things from the back of an ambulance but her life in Manhattan is about to spin off its axis. Following an accident, Cassie struggles to control psychic abilities which allow her to glimpse future events and subtly alter the course of history. This magical clairvoyance pinpoints Ezekiel Sims before he attempts to kill three young women, Julia Cornwall, Mattie Franklin and Anya Corazon.

Drama Of The Week

Biopic shot on location in Jamaica and the UK, which charts Bob Marley’s rise from humble beginnings in the village of Nine Mile in the St Ann countryside to superstardom via the violent slums of Trench Town on the edge of Kingston. Raised a Catholic by his mother, Marley develops an interest in the Rastafari faith and he marries Rita Anderson. Their love underpins Marley’s ascent in the music world, which accelerates when he signs to Island Records under Chris Blackwell.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Gastronomic connoisseur Dodin Bouffant has cultivated a reputation as “the Napoleon of culinary arts” thanks to his enduring partnership with his cook Eugenie. She instinctively interprets his recipe ideas to the delight of Dodin’s close-knit circle of friends. Eugenie rebuffs her employer’s marriage proposals, fearing the relationship will change with rings on their fingers. Instead, Eugenie focuses on nurturing a girl called Pauline with an extraordinary palate and concealing her fainting fits.

Also Released This Week...

Tom Hooper's musical returns to cinemas, remixed and remastered in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Convict Jean Valjean is granted parole and reinvents himself as a revered factory owner in Montreuil-sur-Mer, where one of his workers, Fantine, is cruelly cast out when the foreman learns she has an illegitimate daughter, Cosette

To mark the 48-and-a-half-year anniversary of Monty Python's parody of Arthurian legend, the Knights who say "Ni!" romp back on to the big screen. King Arthur heads for Camelot with his loyal squire Patsy and the Knights Of The Round Table.

Andrew Scott stars in Simon Stephens' radical new version of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, recorded live on the stage of the Duke Of York's Theatre in London. Director Sam Yates's staging invites Scott to play every role in a modern update to the late 19th century tragicomedy.

In 1755, Captain Ludvig Kahlen turns his attention to the supposedly uninhabitable Jutland Heath. Nothing will grow on this vast expanse of untameable land but Kahlen intends to claim the heath in the name of the King. He builds a settlement and introduces the potato from Germany.