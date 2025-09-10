Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Robert Crawley, the Earl of Grantham, and wife Cora enter the 1930s with trepidation and sadness following the passing of the Dowager Countess. Upstairs and down, staff must embrace change to remain relevant during a period of political and social upheaval across Europe, Meanwhile, Lady Mary is caught in the eye of a scandal with the potential to tarnish the family’s closely guarded reputation.

Horror Of The Week

In a bleak, future United States of America, 50 young men representing the different states enter an annual contest in which they must maintain a continuous walking speed of at least 3mph to stay alive. Slow down and they will be issued with a warning by a gun-toting soldier. Three warnings leads to immediate execution and the winner is the last person on their feet, who will be granted his heart’s desire. Raymond Garraty begins the walk and forges bonds in perpetual motion.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Angela and her hearing partner Hector are excitedly expecting a baby but they won’t know until the child is born if their new arrival will inhabit the hearing or deaf worlds. The expectant mother is more at ease among her deaf friends and relies on this strong support network for her independence.

Also Released This Week...

Tanjiro Kamado, his demonically possessed sister Nezuko and mentor Gyomei Himejima are drawn into the Infinity Castle. Inside this mighty fortress, the Demon Slayer Corps face legions of terrifying Upper Rank demons and ultimately come face to face with king Muzan Kibutsuji.

An anthology of 22 short films reflects day-to-day life in a war zone for Palestinian artists. The compendium is a time capsule of the ongoing conflict over a nine-month period, shot in between and sometimes during bombing raids from 2023 to 2024.

Charles Blakey is on the brink of losing his ancestral home in Sag Harbor. Mysterious businessman Anniston Bennet approaches Charles with an offer to rent his basement for the summer for $1000 a week. His money could help Charles to cling onto the property.

The volume is turned up to 11 again as the loudest band on the planet - aka David St Hubbins, Nigel Tufnel and bass player Derek Smalls - prepare for a high-profile reunion concert after a 15-year hiatus. Documentary filmmaker Marti DeBergi is granted unrivalled access.