Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Old Dolio Dyne carries out petty thefts in Los Angeles with her parents Robert and Theresa, who seems incapable of showing her a shred of warmth and compassion. The family divides the spoils of each underhand scheme but fails to pay the rent on a squalid apartment, which acts as a base of operations. A bright and bubbly outsider called Melanie gate-crashes the clan’s hand-to-mouth existence, hoping to learn the tricks of the con trade.

Horror Of The Week

Shy, emotionally repressed nurse Kate has recently turned to religion and rechristened herself Maud following a traumatic incident at a hospital. She prays daily, unwavering in her devotion. Maud walks away from the NHS to work in the private sector as a carer to famed American dancer and choreographer Amanda Kohl, whose halcyon days of hedonism and artistic expression have been cut short by terminal illness. The pious carer believes she has been chosen to save Amanda’s blackened soul.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Animated epic set in a future Japan presided over by marauding gangs of bikers and rebels intent on overthrowing the government. Shotaro Kaneda and best friend Tetsuo Shima lead their gang, the Capsules, in a turf war against bitter rivals the Clowns. The feud pales into insignificance when doctors discover that Tetsuo possesses devastating psychic abilities similar to a little boy called Akira, who destroyed Tokyo decades before.

Also Released This Week...

Swedish abstract painter Hilma af Klint was raised on the island of Adelso, surrounded by the wonders of nature. This documentary pays tribute to an artistic trailblazer from the turn of the 20th century, who has had an enduring impact on popular culture.

The world-renowned company performs the passionate ballet in three acts choreographed by the Bolshoi's director of ballet Alexei Ratmansky, which is based on Shakespeare's tragedy of star-crossed lovers. The production was recorded live at the historic Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

The animated CBeebies series for pre-schoolers created by Grant Orchard, which is narrated by Alexander Armstrong, invades multiplexes with a compendium of eight episodes.

Helen Reddy arrives in 1966 New York with her three-year-old daughter on the promise of a recording contract. She forges a close friendship with rock journalist Lillian Roxon and captures the mood of the second wave of the feminist movement with her song I Am Woman.