Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Once restrictions and travel bans lift following the Covid lockdown, best friends Diane, Vivian, Sharon and Carol make plans to visit Rome to celebrate Vivian’s engagement to her debonair old flame Arthur Far from home, sisterly bonds are strengthened, a despairing Italian police chief becomes a knight in shining armour and Carol unexpectedly crosses paths with a charismatic chef renowned for the size of his portions.

Drama of the Week

Hiromu works for Plan 75, a government-sanctioned programme of voluntary euthanasia for all Japanese citizens aged 75 and over. Every day, Hiromu casually dips his toes into murky moral waters until his uncle Yukio applies for Plan 75. A crisis of conscience coincides with former hotel cleaner Michi also signing up for a personalised death package. She is reluctant to accept unemployment benefits and would rather pass away quietly than become a burden on society.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Bruno lives in a forgotten mountain village in the heart of the Italian countryside, hopelessly devoted to his surroundings and a peaceful way of life. Best friend Pietro lives in the city and sporadically visits the picturesque idyll. As they reflect on their childhoods, Bruno remembers himself as a boy connecting with a younger Pietro, both blissfully unaware of their diverging destinies.

Also Released This Week...

The final of the annual music competition is broadcast live from the Liverpool Arena on behalf of last year's winners, Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine. The evening's four hosts are Alesha Dixon, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham and Julia Sanina.

Children's book illustrator Mira Ray is struggling to cope with the death of her fiance. She sends texts to her late beau's mobile device, blissfully unaware that the number has been randomly reassigned to music critic Rob Burns, who is assigned to write a feature on singer Celine Dion.

Jeremy Herrin directs James Graham's political thriller set during the calm before the storm of the 1968 US presidential election. The production was recorded live on the stage of the Noel Coward Theatre in London and ignites a war of words between William F Buckley Jr and Gore Vidal.

The Fat Controller sends Thomas to Blue Mountain Quarry where Paxton has been involved in an accident. There, Thomas finds a green engine called Luke cowering the shadows, who believes he once accidentally shunted a yellow engine into the sea.