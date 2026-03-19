Blockbuster Of The Week
Reminders Of Him (12A)
Kenna Rowan emerges from an uncontested seven-year prison sentence for vehicular manslaughter under the influence to return to the home town where she was held legally responsible for the death of her boyfriend Scotty Landry. She is grimly resolved to confront ghosts of the past so she can finally meet the daughter she was forced to give up in prison. Unfortunately, cherubic tyke Diem is being raised by Scotty’s parents Patrick and Grace, both of whom blame Kenna for the loss of their son.
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Thriller Of The Week
How To Make A Killing (15)
Becket Redfellow is disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, spearheaded by grandfather Whitelaw. The patriarch refuses to allow Becket’s mother Mary to raise a child conceived out of wedlock under his roof. A day of reckoning arrives when Becket, now a 30-something tailor’s assistant, is unexpectedly reunited with former childhood crush Julia Steinway. She jokes about him killing off his relatives to claim his inheritance and he starts pruning branches of the family tree.
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Critic's Choice Of The Week
The Love That Remains (15)
Trawler boat worker Magnus spends many long and physically gruelling hours at sea, apart from his visual artist wife, Anna. She remains on the family ranch, caring for livestock, daughter Ida and the twins, Grimur and Thorgils. The youngsters bear witness to Magnus and Anna awkwardly navigating the emotional gulf that separates them in the hope they can rescue something meaningful from the wreckage of their lives.
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Also Released This Week...
One Last Deal (18)
Summertime temperatures soar across London to 40 degrees and football agent Jimmy Banks feels the heat in his airless office on a day that will decide his personal and professional future. His only client, Premier League player Matt Gravish, is standing trial and is poised to receive a verdict.Find One Last Deal in the cinemas
Resurrection (15)
In a wild world, humans have deduced that the secret to eternal life is to stop dreaming. Those who secretly persist are known as Deliriants and they are hunted down by the Other Ones, who enter a target's dream state and shepherd them back into submission.Find Resurrection in the cinemas
The Revenant: The IMAX Experience (15)
A 10th anniversary rerelease of Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s historical drama exclusively in IMAX cinemas. Explorer Hugh Glass is mauled by a grizzly bear. Captain Henry leaves behind two men, Fitzgerald and Bridger, to tend to Glass and his son, Hawk. Fitzgerald decides to expedite matters by killing Hawk and dragging Glass' near lifeless body into a freshly dug grave.Find The Revenant: The IMAX Experience in the cinemas
Scarlet (15)
Scarlet is a sword-wielding princess from a medieval kingdom scarred by war, who is determined to avenge her father's death. She appears to fail this endeavour and wakes in a mysterious afterlife where Hijiri, an idealistic young man from the present day, challenges Scarlet.Find Scarlet in the cinemas
The Tasters (15)
Towards the end of the Second World War, Hitler is paranoid that someone might tamper with his food and poison him so local women including Rosa Sauer are conscripted under threat of death to taste everything destined for the leader's plate. Rosa forms deep bonds of trust with fellow tasters.Find The Tasters in the cinemas