Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Natasha Romanoff is an enemy of the state. She has violated the newly ratified Sokovia Accords, which controversially surrenders command of the Avengers to the United Nations, and is on the run from US Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross. She goes off-grid and resurfaces in Norway, aided by smitten private contractor Rick Mason. Natasha’s past gate-crashes this Scandinavian seclusion and she reunites with ‘sister’ Yelena at a Budapest safehouse to learn the truth about the Black Widow program.

Romanc Of The Week

In 1945 Helsinki, the end of the Second World War heralds a period of artistic and social freedom in the Finnish capital. Painter Tove Jansson is focussed on realising her stories of ‘Moomin’ creatures, which she imparted to scared children in the bomb shelters. These enchanting tales bring international fame and financial security. As she rides the crest of a wave, Tove meets theatre director Vivica Bandler and an all-consuming desire takes hold.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Alba white truffles grow deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, for a few months of the year and have stubbornly resisted modern science’s efforts at cultivation. Demand for the prized delicacy increases year on year but supply decreases. This documentary meets a group of men, 70 to 80 years young, who call upon training passed down through generations to hunt the rare white Alba truffle with their dogs. They jealously guard the secrets of this practice.

Also Released This Week...

To coincide with the 100th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, this state-sanctioned historical drama proudly recreates key incidents leading to the creation of the CCP and the party's early years.

Jeanne Tantois lives with her exuberant mother and works as a cleaner at an amusement park. Her humdrum existence whirls out of control when the park acquires a flashy new spinning ride, which seems to come to life after dark when Jeanne is tenderly cleaning its flashing bulbs.

In the port city of Naples, aspiring writer Martin Eden uses his fists rather than his words to save Arturo Orsini from a severe beating. He returns the lad to his home and wanders into the rarefied world of the privileged Orsini clan. Martin becomes smitten with Arturo's sister Elena.

Born and raised in London, Max Mosley swerved the potential roadblocks of his parents' personal and political associations to become president of the FIA. This unauthorised documentary looks back over the British motor racing executive's rise and fall.

Jess Harris is a 29-year-old web designer, who excitedly agrees to be a surrogate and egg donor for best friend Josh and his husband Aaron. Twelve weeks into the pregnancy, a prenatal test comes back with unexpected results: the child she is carrying has Down's syndrome.