Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Mr Clay enjoys a simple, uncluttered life in the countryside, far removed from his shadowy past as an operative of a powerful and clandestine organisation known as the Beekeepers. His neighbour Mrs Parker falls victim to a phishing scam, which steals her life savings and drives Mrs Parker to suicide. Utilising his elite skill set, Clay vows revenge against the company responsible for the swindle.

Drama Of The Week

In the Depression era, families struggle to survive across America. Joe Rantz is homeless following the death of his mother and his father’s abandonment. With a two-week deadline to pay outstanding tuition fees, Joe responds to an offer of free accommodation and a part-time job from the University of Washington to any young man who wins a spot on the rowing team under Coach Al Ulbrickson. Joe makes the cut and earns a place in the junior boat.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Unorthodox scientist Dr Godwin Baxter reclaims the near-lifeless body of a pregnant woman, Victoria Blessington, from a river after she throws herself off a bridge. The madcap medic christens his Frankenstein-esque creation Bella and charts his ward’s emotional and psychological development. Bella lavishes her affection on rakish lawyer Duncan Wedderburn and he spirits her away on a globe-trotting adventure, far removed from Baxter’s tender care.

Also Released This Week...

Fifteen-year-old Cady Heron moves back to America and enrols at North Shore High School where she is treated as a social outcast by the various cliques. Misfits Janis and Damian befriend Cady and persuade the new girl to infiltrate a coterie of the most popular students known as The Plastics.

A remastered print of the seminal concert film captured live at Montreal's Forum in 1981, which was the first time Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon and Roger Taylor had recorded an entire show in the 35mm cinema format. The film screens in IMAX for the first time.