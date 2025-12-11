Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Lord Davenport has no male heir to inherit the eponymous country pile so with the blessing of Lady Davenport, he plots to keep the estate in the family by marrying daughter Poppy to cousin Archibald. Their other child Rose watches the unfolding drama, knowing the likely repercussions if Poppy fails to say “I do” and incurs the wrath of Great Aunt Bonaparte. Meanwhile, Eric Noone infiltrates the household under false pretences and catches Rose’s eye, setting himself up to become an heir.

Drama Of The Week

The year is 2008 and Governor Bill is excited to accept a position in the newly formed administration of President Barack Obama. He prepares to hand over the reins to his second-in-command, Lieutenant Governor Ella McCay, whose personal life is a mess. As she prepares for leadership and attempts to resolve issues with her father Eddie, and her younger brother Casey, Ella faces stern tests of her resolve at work, supported by her aunt Helen.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Twenty-something retail employee Matthew Morning lives with his grandmother and craves an exciting life. A chance encounter with rising pop star Oliver, who is on the verge of stardom, provides Matthew with an escape. He downplays his obsession with Oliver and slowly worms his way into the singer’s protective inner circle. Matthew is entrusted with working as Oliver’s official documentarian, chronicling his rise to celebrity.

Also Released This Week...

Eleanor Morgenstein is a 94-year-old Jewish widow who lives with her best friend Bessie Stern, a Holocaust survivor haunted by memories of the war. When Bessie dies, Eleanor reluctantly lives with her daughter Lisa and grandson Max in a small apartment and she begins to feel isolated and lonely.

Adult siblings Connor, Helen, Julia and Molly are estranged, pursuing different paths through life. When their vivacious mother June faces a devastating health crisis, the children reunite at her hospital bedside and support their beleaguered father, Bernie.

Nicolas Joel directs a staging Umberto Giordano's passionate drama of liberty and love during the French Revolution, based loosely on the life of the eponymous French poet. Piotr Beczala sings the title role under the baton of conductor Daniele Rustioni, broadcast live from New York.

Proud Uyghur woman Aishe migrates to the Big Apple with her military father's training to help her survive in a foreign land. She finds physically gruelling work in the underground kitchens of Chinatown and crosses paths with a young American soldier called Skinner.

A 45th anniversary rerelease of Stanley Kubrick's horror. Jack Torrance takes up a position as winter caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in order to concentrate on writing a book. As the temperature plummets, Jack experiences strange visions in Room 237, which drive him to the brink of insanity.

Young Billy Chapman witnesses nursing home janitor Charlie murders his parents while dressed in a Santa Claus outfit. Charlie's tormented spirit transfers into Billy's body, providing the orphan with a murder-fixated guardian angel.