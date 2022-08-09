Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

OJ Haywood and his sister Emerald inherit the family’s horse ranch from their father and struggle to keep the business afloat. They are under pressure to sell to former child actor Jupe Park, who runs Jupiter’s Claim theme park. When OJ and Emerald discover an unidentified flying object hovering over the ranch, they sense an opportunity to make money. The siblings approach electronics salesman Angel Torres to help them capture footage of the UFO, which they can sell to the highest bidder.

Animation of the Week

On a stormy night in contemporary Amsterdam, Kitty materialises from the pages of Anne Frank’s diary, frozen in time and unaware of the grim fate of Anne and her loved ones. Invisible to visitors of Anne Frank House, Kitty observes a boy called Peter picking tourists’ pockets and she ultimately abandons the safety of the annexe to visit key monuments around the city dedicated to the little girl’s life. Kitty’s odyssey sparks flashbacks to Anne entering the sanctuary with her family.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Every year, the World Blind Wine Tasting Championships invites international teams of four to correctly identify 12 wines from different countries within two hours. This documentary meets four Zimbabwean refugees, Joseph Dhafana, Marlin Gwese, Tinashe Nyamudoka and Pardon Taguzu, who form their homeland’s first wine tasting team and head to the 2017 championships at Chateau de Gilly in Burgundy, France.

Also Released This Week...

French civil engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel risks everything to impress late 19th-century Parisian society by constructing a tower to dominate the city's skyline in honour of the 1889 World's Fair. His endeavours are complicated by sparks of forbidden romance with old flame Adrienne Bourges.

Nikuko lives on a houseboat and works at a grill house. She has a large personality and often embarrasses her adolescent daughter Kikuko When Kikuko discovers a shocking secret, the youngster looks at Nikuko through fresh eyes.

Sweet-natured everyman Laal Singh Chaddha enjoys a special bond with his single mother. His journey through life intersects with key moments in his country's development including world wars, independence, partition and conflict. Laal's innocence and pure heart touch the people he meets.