Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Renowned war photojournalist Lee and journalist Joel embark on a perilous journey to Washington DC to cover an attempt by Western Force separatists from California and Texas to storm the White House and overthrow the incumbent President of the United States. Their ageing mentor, Sammy, and 23-year-old aspiring war photographer Jessie secure passenger seats in the press vehicle and bear witness to wartime atrocities.

Drama Of The Week

Marisa Abela is Amy Winehouse in a biographical drama directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, which charts the singer’s turbulent life from the early 2000s including her glittering musical triumphs and the personal struggles that repeatedly made her front page fodder for tabloid newspapers. Hordes of paparazzi stalk her topsy-turvy courtship of Blake Fielder-Civil and she eventually agrees to attend rehab before a triumphant night at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Teacher Carla Nowak is a popular addition to her school, engaging Year 8 students so they are keen to learn mathematics with her guidance. That bond is tested when one member of the class, a Turkish boy, is suspected of theft. Unlike some of her colleagues, Carla is not convinced of the child’s guilt and she seeks the truth by taking matters into her own hands. Noble intentions have calamitous consequences and Carla is caught in the crossfire.

Also Released This Week...

Christopher Wheeldon's Olivier and Tony Award-winning reimagining of the Oscar-winning film, performed by a company of more than 50 actors, dancers and musicians, dazzled audiences at the Dominion Theatre in London for over a year. Cameras were present for one live performance.

A nameless father abandoned his daughter from his first marriage to battle the demons of alcoholism and raise a new family. His teenage child has inherited his addictive tendencies. Determined to make amends, he drives her to rehab in his old pick-up truck.

Born in 1856 in Florence to American parents, John Singer Sargent was one of the most successful portrait artists of his era. This documentary feature invites curators, contemporary fashionistas and style influencers to comment on Sargent's practice and his impact on contemporary culture.

A 4K restoration of Lynne Ramsay's celebrated drama, released to coincide with the film's 25th anniversary. This coming of age tale is set in 1970s Glasgow at the peak of the dustmen's strike, following a 12-year-old boy who is traumatised by the drowning of a neighbour in the nearby canal.

Following Titanic's ill-fated maiden voyage in 1912, Senator William Alden Smith and undercover journalist Alaine Ricard investigate events leading up to the tragedy to seek accountability for the White Star Line vessel in the North Atlantic.