Blockbuster Of The Week

Love And Monsters (15)


Dylan O'Brien as Joel Dawson and Boy the dog in Love And Monsters, directed by Michael Matthews. Photo: Jasin Boland. Copyright: 2019 Paramount Players, a division of Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
Sixteen-year-old Joel Dawson and sweetheart Aimee are poised to consummate their relationship when their California home of Fairfield becomes ground zero for the apocalypse. Joel’s parents perish in the chaotic exodus and the grief-stricken teen seeks refuge in a subterranean bunker populated by romantic couples. After seven years cowering in fear, Joel plucks up the courage to run the gauntlet of flesh-hungry beasties above ground to reunite with Aimee.



Drama Of The Week

Sequin In A Blue Room (18)


Conor Leach as Sequin in Sequin In A Blue Room, directed by Samuel Van Grinsven. Copyright: Peccadillo Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
Boyish red head Sequin uses apps to arrange hook-ups with older men around Sydney, returning home after each coupling to the apartment he shares with his accepting but clueless single father. Following a bruising encounter with a married man called B, Sequin gleefully accepts an invite to an anonymous sex party where he nurtures an obsession with an older boy. B also attends the party and begins to stalk Sequin.



Critic's Choice Of The Week

Sound Of Metal (15)


Riz Ahmed as Ruben Stone in Sound Of Metal, directed by Darius Marder. Copyright: Vertigo Releasing. All Rights Reserved.

Heavily tattooed drummer Ruben and singer-guitarist girlfriend Lou are touring America in an old Airstream trailer as the punk-metal band Blackgammon when Ruben experiences ringing in his ears and then muffled quietness. A doctor conducts urgent tests, which reveal Ruben is registering less than 30% of spoken words. Ruben begrudgingly enrols in a residential programme for deaf recovering addicts run by Vietnam War veteran Joe.



