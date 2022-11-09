Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Ramonda, Queen Mother of Wakanda, leads her grief-stricken nation in remembering the life of its king and her beloved son, T’Challa. Other nations mistakenly believe Wakanda’s defences will be weakened during this period of mourning and they intensify efforts to acquire the rare metallic ore vibranium. Unwelcome incursions threaten to expose the ancient underwater civilisation of Talokan, which has been concealed from greedy eyes for centuries.

Drama of the Week

Sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini are determined to escape the devastation of their war-torn Syrian homeland. They join more than a dozen refugees in a flimsy dinghy for a perilous journey across the Aegean Sea. The motor fails during the crossing and the overcrowded boat takes on water and threatens to sink. Yusra and Sara enter the water and swim bravely towards land with the boat and refugees tethered to them. For three gruelling hours, the siblings battle the elements and physical exhaustion.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Founded in 1932, Bradford Movie Makers is one of Britain’s oldest amateur film-making clubs, run by quintessentially working-class members who nurture a mutual love for the moving image. This ‘ affectionate documentary celebrates the power of art to shape communities by following members of the club as they relish human connections in an increasingly lonely, digital age.

Also Released This Week...

When her landowner husband refuses to pay her any attention, Mrs Herbert tries to buy his affections by hiring a cocksure young artist Mr Neville to produce a series of drawings of the estate. Neville agrees on the condition that Mrs Herbert provides him with sexual favours.

Liam Gallagher returns to the historic deer park in Hertfordshire to perform two sold-out shows to 170,000 fans. This feature-length documentary follows the singer as he prepares for the gigs, combining candid interviews with behind-the-scenes material.

A live recording of choreographer Matthew Bourne's colourful staging of The Nutcracker, which pairs Tchaikovsky's score and Anthony Ward's refreshed sets and costumes for a charmingly irreverent interpretation of the classic ballet influenced by 1930s Hollywood musicals.

A candid exploration of the final months of America's 20-year war in Afghanistan through the eyes of people on both sides of the bloodshed. Cameras capture the fear and desperation of civilians attempting to flee the country as the Taliban take over.

Precocious teenager Nemo is distraught when her father Peter is unexpectedly lost at sea. She seeks solace in a secret map to the fantastical world of Slumberland where she joins forces with eccentric outlaw Flip and embarks on madcap adventures in a realm of dreams and nightmares.