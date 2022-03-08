Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

After more than 17 years biting the hand that feeds him in Los Angeles, washed-up porn actor Mikey “Saber” Davies returns to his hometown, breaking a promise to never “step foot in Texas again”. He crash-lands on the doorstep of estranged wife Lexi and mother-in-law Lil and pleads loudly to sleep on their sofa. Lil foolishly agrees on the proviso that Mikey contributes at least 200 dollars a month in rent. With a roof over his head, Mikey begin to rebuild his carefree life.

Comedy of the Week

Washed-up psychic Pendrick performs under the stage name The All-Seeing Stupendo but his potty-mouthed shows seldom live up to the billing. After one inglorious performance, Pendrick heads home and is followed by audience members Dom and Eva, who break into the property and hold the owner hostage. The intruders are convinced that Pendrick is a fraud and he will be an easy target. However, Dom and Eva get far more than they bargained for.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

In 1945 as the conflict ends, Jewish concentration camp inmate Hans is transferred to another prison for violating Paragraph 175, which forbids men from acting on homosexual desires. Unable to deny his true self, Hans repeatedly serves time and develops a strange bond to homophobic lifer Viktor, who is also an outcast. By spending long stretches with Hans, Viktor gains a different perspective and the cellmates rely on each other to survive a dog-eat-dog world behind bars.

Also Released This Week...

One year after the death of her father, teenager Betsey attends a party under a blood red moon and experiences an unseen force calling to her. From that moment, the youngster is convinced that she is destined for a higher purpose and no longer needs to eat to nourish her body.

Since they formed in 2013, South Korean band Bangtan Boys - better known as BTS - have repeatedly broken records. This concert film brings together group members J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V to perform live at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

As New York prepares to welcome the 1980s, ageing crime boss Michael Corleone is determined to find a successor to his sprawling empire. He identifies fiery-tempered nephew Vincent - the illegitimate son of his late brother Sonny - as an heir, who can help him achieve business legitimacy.

Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen revives one of her signature roles as the mythological Greek heroine of Strauss's opera within an opera under the baton of conductor Marek Janowski, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.