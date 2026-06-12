Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Kansas City meteorologist Margaret Fairchild is live on air, delivering a weather report, when she suddenly speaks in strange guttural clicks. Margaret struggles to make sense of her condition and she discovers a strange connection to cybersecurity expert Daniel Kellner, who has stolen secrets from the Wardex corporation run by Noah Scanlon). He intends to expose his findings to the world and change human history forever.

Comedy Of The Week

Recent widower Kenneth McKay works as a tour guide and historical impersonator at a visitor centre in the small Scottish town of Arberloch. Kenneth is a descendant of philosopher, political economist and inventor Sir Douglas Weatherford and proudly dresses as his ancestor. Weatherford is part of Kenneth’s identity. Locals are sent into a frenzy of excitement by the arrival of fantasy TV show The White Stag Of Emberfell. The visitor centre becomes a shrine to the series.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Renowned Icelandic poet and author Andri Snaer Magnason is deeply concerned about the melting glacial ice of his beloved homeland and hopes to construct a time capsule before the place he loves slips away. Magnason delves into his archives and curates his grandparents’ photographs and films to tell the story of Iceland and its people, incorporating traditional songs and folktales. A feature-length documentary captures his heartfelt creative endeavour in motion.

Also Released This Week...

A 4K restoration of Paul Thomas Anderson's sprawling chronicle of the American porn industry, which bumps and grinds through the beflared 1970s to the advent of video in the early discofied 1980s. Burt Reynolds resurrects his career playing an aging director with an eye for fresh talent.

Conan Edogawa, brilliant young ward of private detective Kogoro Mouri, is convinced a string of deadly traffic incidents are part of a carefully orchestrated plot. Kogoro's daughter Ran and classmates Sonoko and Masumi join the high-speed race against time.