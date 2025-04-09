Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Single mother Violet has slowly pieced her life together following the death of her abusive partner. After three months of exchanging messages with press photographer Henry, Violet agrees to go on a first date at a swanky high-rise restaurant while younger sister Jen babysits her son Toby. During the meal, Violet receives a series of strange messages including a video of a masked man with a gun at her home, who will murder Jen and Toby unless the single mother does exactly as instructed.

Thriller Of The Week

Charles Heller works in the CIA’s decryption and analysis department in Langley. One of his contacts provides damning evidence of wrongdoing within the hallowed halls of the CIA. Soon after, his wife Sarah is killed in a terrorist outrage in London. Tapping into security cameras protecting the English capital, Charles uses facial recognition software to identify Sarah’s killers. CIA superiors are reluctant to act, so Charles takes matters into his own hands.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

Eighteen-year-old Totone enjoys a carefree existence in the Jura region, smoking and drinking beer with friends and partying to excess. He has no real responsibilities until he is unexpectedly left in charge of his seven-year-old sister Claire. Totone must grow up quickly and make a living to keep a roof over their heads. The young man hatches a hare-brained scheme to win 30,000 euros by taking a coveted gold medal at the forthcoming agricultural competition.

Also Released This Week...

Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu celebrates this milestone by boarding a boat with the 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra and sailing through his hometown of Maastricht. The King of Waltzes presents a compilation of his favourite performances.

A displaced pig is taken under the wing of the farm sheepdog and enters annual trials with the help of his oddball animal friends. The cheeky porker's selfless actions forge an unbreakable bond between the animal and Farmer Hoggett.

At the behest of his wife Catherine, Charles Dickens shares his faith with his boy Walter in terms the youngster should understand. The author delves into stories from the Bible, weaving together characters such as King Herod, Pontius Pilate and High Priest Caiaphas.

While her husband Odysseus is far from home leading troops in the Trojan War, Queen Penelope guards the throne. Covetous enemies wish to usurp the King in his war-mongering absence and pose a threat to the safety of Penelope's son Telemachus.