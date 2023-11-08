Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel faces the unintended consequences of her actions against the Supreme Intelligence: a dangerously destabilised universe. She investigates a wormhole connected to the Kree and her fate becomes entwined with Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel and her estranged niece, S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. The three heroines join forces as The Marvels to save the universe.

Comedy Of The Week

College lecturer Paul Matthews is perplexed when total strangers reveal that he has infiltrated dreams as a silent bystander to their strange imaginings. As the phenomena sweeps across America, Paul embraces his newfound celebrity to chase a book deal but a heightened public profile comes with unfortunate consequences for him and his loved ones.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

German writer Sandra Voyter lives in a remote town in the French Alps in the trenches of a conflicted relationship with her French husband Samuel Maleski. The true extent of this unsettling psychological warfare is hidden from their 11-year-old son Daniel. When Samuel is found dead in the snow beneath the family’s chalet, police cannot immediately deduce whether the husband committed suicide, suffered an accidental fall or was pushed.

Also Released This Week...

Concert film shot live in front of a throng of 250 adoring fans at the Hoover Dam on the state line between Arizona and Nevada. Idol and his band perform two different sets: a full band performance at sunset with special guests and an acoustic duo performance on the roof of the powerhouse.

Meticulously restored from the original 16mm reels and a newly discovered sound source, this $k colour presentation of Maria Callas's one-off performance at the Paris Opera on December 19, 1958 opens with Norma's "Casta Diva".

Dolly Parton marks the release of her album Rockstar with a chance to hear selections from the LP plus an interview with the singer-songwriter. She previews selected tracks and music videos from the upcoming album.

Chilean documentary about the challenges faced by journalist Augusto Gongora and her partner of 25 years, actor and politician Paulina Urrutia, as they live side-by-side through his daily battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Nazi Germany implodes in the spring of 1945 and Swiss ambassador Heinrich Zwygart flees bombed-out Berlin. For the past eight years serving in the heart of the Reich, Zwygart has made terrible decisions, supposedly to protect the neutrality of his country.

Schoolteacher Kyra Hollis receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant, who attempts to rekindle their once passionate relationship in David Hare's drama. Carey Mulligan and Bill Nighy play the old flames in Stephen Daldry's acclaimed production, which recorded live in London's West End.

Cameras roll in the coastal town of Cromer in Norfolk as local residents prepare for the 2019 summer season and the final end-of-the-pier variety show before the UK officially withdraws from the European Union following the June 2016 referendum.

The plucky blue engine work at the Clay Pits alongside Timothy after the Branch Line is closed for maintenance. In new surroundings, the chugging hero enjoys new adventures in a feature-length animation based on locomotive characters created by the Reverend W Awdry.