Top 3 Films of the Week

Blockbuster Of The Week

Several generations have passed since the glorious reign of highly evolved chimpanzee Caesar. Apes are now the dominant species. Power-hungry bonobo Proximus Caesar defies the teachings of Caesar to enslave other clans and build a vast empire using human technology. Young chimpanzee Noa is determined to end Proximus Caesar’s tyranny with the help of wise orangutan Raka and a human outcast named Nova. Their gung-ho actions recalibrate the delicate balance of power.

Documentary Of The Week

Born in England and Hungary respectively, filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger made more than 20 films together beginning in 1939 with the wartime drama The Spy In Black starring Conrad Veidt, Valerie Hobson and Sebastian Shaw. Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese narrates a deeply personal tribute to the legacy of Powell and Pressburger including rare archival material from various personal collections.

Critic's Choice Of The Week

British archaeologist Arthur emerges from a stint behind bars to continue nurturing his gift for stealing rare Etruscan treasures. A team of tombaroli accomplices – graverobbers who unearth the priceless artefacts and fence them – follow Arthur through the Italian countryside, looking forward to their next pay day. However, the archaeologist is distracted by the loss of his beloved Beniamina and fantasises about opening a fabled door to the underworld.

Also Released This Week...

Another chance to watch director Mark Bramble's critically acclaimed production of the glitzy musical with a book by Michael Stewart and Bramble, lyrics by Al Dubin and music by Harry Warren, which was recorded live on the stage of the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in London.

Archaeologist Sarah struggles to cope after her loving husband Joe suffers a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that traps their marriage in the past. Architect Toni is in a similar position with her partner Gwen, 15 years after a TBI condemned their romance to a loop.

Etiquette expert William Hanson and current Capital Breakfast host Jordan North present a live edition of their hit podcast, broadcast to cinemas from the stage of London Palladium. The special event welcomes spontaneous contributions from the live audience.

Carolyn Choa directs a revival of Anthony Minghella's acclaimed staging of Puccini's impassioned love story set in the Japanese port city of Nagasaki at the turn of the last century, broadcast live from the stage of the Lincoln Centre For The Performing Arts in New York.

A 30th anniversary release of Academy Award winner Danny Boyle's savage black comedy of greed and murderous intent. Three Edinburgh flatmates against one another when they discover a suitcase containing a small fortune in cash.

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the animated robots in disguise with the pilot episode More Than Meets The Eye Part 1, broadcast split screen with an exclusive behind-the-scenes table read featuring actors Peter Cullen and Frank Welker.